

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2025 rose to 7.410 billion Swiss francs or 9.23 francs per share from last year's 6.258 billion francs or 7.80 francs per share, driven by the strong operating performance and lower impairment charges related to intangible assets.



Core earnings per share were 11.08 francs compared to 10.23 francs last year.



Core operating profit increased by 6% in CHF to 12.0 billion francs, driven by higher sales and effective cost management.



The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, notably the US dollar, had an adverse impact on the results when reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.



Revenue for the period grew to 31.849 billion francs from 30.756 billion francs last year, due to strong demand for pharmaceutical products.



The company confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2025. It still expects an increase in group sales in the mid single digit range (CER). Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single digit range (CER). It expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.



