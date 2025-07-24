

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $280 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $247 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $337 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $2.050 billion from $1.949 billion last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.35 to $9.55



