Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 353.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 336.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 346.2741p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,871,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,175,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 346.2741

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 199 353.80 08:14:56 00076397288TRLO0 XLON 400 353.80 08:14:56 00076397287TRLO0 XLON 827 353.60 08:14:56 00076397289TRLO0 XLON 840 353.40 08:14:56 00076397290TRLO0 XLON 692 353.80 08:25:06 00076397527TRLO0 XLON 100 353.40 08:25:06 00076397528TRLO0 XLON 613 353.40 08:25:06 00076397529TRLO0 XLON 712 353.40 08:25:06 00076397530TRLO0 XLON 430 352.20 08:45:08 00076398042TRLO0 XLON 400 352.80 08:54:00 00076398193TRLO0 XLON 217 352.80 08:54:00 00076398194TRLO0 XLON 626 352.80 08:54:00 00076398195TRLO0 XLON 212 351.60 09:16:34 00076398948TRLO0 XLON 225 351.60 09:16:34 00076398949TRLO0 XLON 227 351.60 09:16:34 00076398950TRLO0 XLON 10000 352.00 09:17:16 00076398972TRLO0 XLON 403 351.40 09:23:00 00076399078TRLO0 XLON 259 351.40 09:24:20 00076399132TRLO0 XLON 7 350.80 09:42:58 00076399686TRLO0 XLON 238 350.80 09:42:59 00076399687TRLO0 XLON 400 350.80 09:48:12 00076399835TRLO0 XLON 17 350.80 09:59:12 00076400381TRLO0 XLON 686 350.80 09:59:12 00076400382TRLO0 XLON 1282 350.00 10:11:05 00076400713TRLO0 XLON 32 350.00 10:11:05 00076400714TRLO0 XLON 302 350.00 10:21:45 00076400911TRLO0 XLON 1491 350.00 10:21:45 00076400913TRLO0 XLON 727 350.00 10:21:45 00076400920TRLO0 XLON 733 350.20 10:22:10 00076400939TRLO0 XLON 476 349.40 10:22:11 00076400946TRLO0 XLON 182 349.40 10:22:13 00076400947TRLO0 XLON 52 350.40 10:39:47 00076401354TRLO0 XLON 811 350.40 10:39:50 00076401355TRLO0 XLON 732 350.00 10:40:09 00076401361TRLO0 XLON 716 350.60 10:42:46 00076401420TRLO0 XLON 636 350.20 10:46:41 00076401511TRLO0 XLON 4 350.40 10:46:41 00076401512TRLO0 XLON 10 350.40 10:46:41 00076401513TRLO0 XLON 76 348.60 11:01:56 00076401865TRLO0 XLON 636 348.60 11:01:56 00076401866TRLO0 XLON 739 347.80 11:23:14 00076402377TRLO0 XLON 627 346.80 11:31:21 00076402530TRLO0 XLON 481 345.40 11:47:00 00076402936TRLO0 XLON 217 345.40 11:47:00 00076402937TRLO0 XLON 709 343.40 12:00:01 00076403276TRLO0 XLON 17 344.40 12:31:01 00076403898TRLO0 XLON 272 344.40 12:31:01 00076403899TRLO0 XLON 575 344.20 12:31:01 00076403900TRLO0 XLON 178 344.20 12:31:01 00076403901TRLO0 XLON 304 344.20 12:31:01 00076403902TRLO0 XLON 719 342.00 12:38:57 00076403987TRLO0 XLON 735 341.20 13:00:11 00076404390TRLO0 XLON 614 341.20 13:15:00 00076404846TRLO0 XLON 807 340.80 13:30:09 00076405282TRLO0 XLON 620 340.80 13:30:09 00076405283TRLO0 XLON 682 340.60 13:52:13 00076405907TRLO0 XLON 103 340.60 14:01:13 00076406085TRLO0 XLON 23 340.60 14:01:13 00076406086TRLO0 XLON 734 339.40 14:02:28 00076406107TRLO0 XLON 694 339.40 14:08:47 00076406247TRLO0 XLON 712 339.40 14:25:00 00076406835TRLO0 XLON 664 338.60 14:31:28 00076407056TRLO0 XLON 81 338.00 14:48:08 00076408007TRLO0 XLON 72 338.00 14:52:14 00076408219TRLO0 XLON 537 338.00 14:55:18 00076408395TRLO0 XLON 56 338.00 14:56:28 00076408476TRLO0 XLON

July 29, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

614 338.60 15:09:30 00076408959TRLO0 XLON 615 338.00 15:12:21 00076409063TRLO0 XLON 400 338.00 15:15:35 00076409245TRLO0 XLON 327 338.00 15:15:35 00076409246TRLO0 XLON 400 337.60 15:22:00 00076409557TRLO0 XLON 200 337.60 15:22:00 00076409558TRLO0 XLON 688 337.40 15:31:00 00076410070TRLO0 XLON 669 337.60 15:33:17 00076410146TRLO0 XLON 613 337.40 15:44:11 00076410452TRLO0 XLON 400 336.80 15:45:20 00076410515TRLO0 XLON 246 336.80 15:45:20 00076410516TRLO0 XLON 671 336.80 15:49:20 00076410680TRLO0 XLON 92 336.80 15:53:47 00076410861TRLO0 XLON 708 337.00 15:56:52 00076410964TRLO0 XLON 720 337.00 15:56:52 00076410965TRLO0 XLON 702 336.60 16:01:08 00076411118TRLO0 XLON 330 337.20 16:12:32 00076411580TRLO0 XLON 348 337.20 16:12:32 00076411581TRLO0 XLON 694 337.20 16:12:32 00076411582TRLO0 XLON 620 336.80 16:15:08 00076411786TRLO0 XLON 273 336.40 16:18:15 00076411922TRLO0 XLON 70 336.40 16:18:15 00076411923TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

