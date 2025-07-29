

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the parent for the first-half of 2025 was 2.240 billion euros or 0.78 euros per share compared to net income of 5.624 billion euros or 1.86 euros per share in the prior year.



The latest period results included 3.3 billion euros of net charges excluded from Adjusted operating income, down compared to the first-half of 2024 Net Profit of 5.6 billion euros.



Adjusted earnings per share for the period were 0.18 euros compared to 2.36 euros in the previous year.



Net revenues for the first-half of 2025 were 74.3 billion euros, down 13% from last year. This decline was primarily hurt by North America and Enlarged Europe regions, partially offset by growth in South America. Results also reflect the impacts of foreign exchange headwinds, tariffs, and declines in European LCV industry volumes.



Stellantis updates its estimate of 2025 net tariff impact to approximately 1.5 billion euros, of which 0.3 billion euros was incurred in the first-half 2025. The company remains highly engaged with relevant policymakers, while continuing long-term scenario planning.



Stellantis has initiated financial guidance for the second-half of 2025. The company expects to see increased Net revenues, low-single digit AOI profitability, and improved Industrial free cash flows results in the second-half of 2025.



