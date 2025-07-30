Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1887.4708 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 29 July 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 30,096 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1866.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1900.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1887.4708

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,774,787. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,774,787. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1887.7534 20,207 BATS Trading Europe 1886.8933 9,889

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 28 1882.00 08:31:30 00076414423TRLO0 XLON 277 1888.00 11:06:02 00076419456TRLO0 XLON 15000 1888.00 11:23:55 00076419871TRLO0 XLON 258 1886.00 11:25:14 00076419894TRLO0 XLON 36 1878.00 11:56:16 00076420547TRLO0 BATE 18 1882.00 12:20:40 00076421481TRLO0 XLON 243 1882.00 12:20:40 00076421482TRLO0 XLON 277 1880.00 12:22:58 00076421523TRLO0 XLON 155 1878.00 12:22:58 00076421524TRLO0 BATE 179 1878.00 12:22:58 00076421525TRLO0 BATE 225 1878.00 12:22:58 00076421526TRLO0 BATE 274 1884.00 12:59:55 00076423094TRLO0 XLON 717 1884.00 12:59:55 00076423096TRLO0 BATE 92 1886.00 13:15:32 00076423605TRLO0 XLON 162 1886.00 13:15:32 00076423606TRLO0 XLON 170 1884.00 13:15:32 00076423607TRLO0 BATE 165 1884.00 13:15:32 00076423608TRLO0 BATE 168 1884.00 13:15:32 00076423609TRLO0 BATE 256 1886.00 13:30:18 00076424078TRLO0 XLON 94 1886.00 13:30:18 00076424077TRLO0 BATE 81 1886.00 13:30:19 00076424079TRLO0 BATE 90 1886.00 13:30:48 00076424111TRLO0 BATE 19 1890.00 13:53:00 00076425090TRLO0 BATE 558 1890.00 13:53:00 00076425091TRLO0 BATE 146 1892.00 13:57:01 00076425198TRLO0 BATE 146 1890.00 13:57:04 00076425199TRLO0 BATE 156 1890.00 13:57:04 00076425200TRLO0 BATE 263 1892.00 14:15:53 00076426061TRLO0 XLON 248 1894.00 14:16:15 00076426074TRLO0 BATE 14 1894.00 14:16:16 00076426075TRLO0 BATE 24 1894.00 14:16:16 00076426087TRLO0 BATE 69 1890.00 14:17:05 00076426152TRLO0 XLON 179 1892.00 14:17:05 00076426151TRLO0 BATE 45 1896.00 14:26:14 00076426535TRLO0 XLON 211 1896.00 14:26:14 00076426536TRLO0 XLON 243 1896.00 14:26:14 00076426537TRLO0 XLON 379 1896.00 14:26:14 00076426538TRLO0 BATE 269 1900.00 14:38:33 00076427249TRLO0 XLON 384 1900.00 14:38:33 00076427247TRLO0 BATE 156 1900.00 14:38:33 00076427248TRLO0 BATE 93 1896.00 14:38:41 00076427283TRLO0 BATE 240 1900.00 14:48:49 00076427706TRLO0 XLON 159 1898.00 14:48:49 00076427704TRLO0 BATE 179 1898.00 14:48:49 00076427705TRLO0 BATE 163 1900.00 14:53:48 00076428081TRLO0 XLON 106 1900.00 14:53:48 00076428082TRLO0 XLON 167 1900.00 14:54:08 00076428136TRLO0 BATE 145 1894.00 14:56:00 00076428348TRLO0 BATE 60 1894.00 14:59:50 00076428615TRLO0 BATE 95 1894.00 14:59:50 00076428616TRLO0 BATE 150 1894.00 15:02:14 00076428777TRLO0 BATE 177 1894.00 15:02:14 00076428778TRLO0 BATE 146 1894.00 15:02:14 00076428779TRLO0 BATE 283 1892.00 15:07:16 00076429112TRLO0 XLON 67 1892.00 15:10:14 00076429271TRLO0 BATE 159 1892.00 15:16:19 00076429666TRLO0 BATE 4 1892.00 15:17:19 00076429733TRLO0 BATE 153 1892.00 15:17:19 00076429734TRLO0 BATE 4 1892.00 15:19:19 00076429876TRLO0 BATE 175 1892.00 15:21:27 00076429969TRLO0 BATE 96 1892.00 15:27:37 00076430195TRLO0 BATE 70 1892.00 15:27:37 00076430196TRLO0 BATE 251 1892.00 15:30:18 00076430347TRLO0 XLON 3 1892.00 15:30:18 00076430348TRLO0 XLON 159 1892.00 15:30:18 00076430346TRLO0 BATE 170 1892.00 15:31:18 00076430399TRLO0 BATE 166 1892.00 15:35:16 00076430633TRLO0 BATE 96 1888.00 15:36:52 00076430726TRLO0 BATE 59 1888.00 15:36:52 00076430727TRLO0 BATE 158 1888.00 15:36:52 00076430728TRLO0 BATE 161 1886.00 15:37:02 00076430737TRLO0 BATE 4 1884.00 15:44:05 00076431202TRLO0 XLON 52 1884.00 15:44:18 00076431221TRLO0 XLON 60 1884.00 15:45:15 00076431343TRLO0 XLON 4 1884.00 15:45:32 00076431383TRLO0 XLON 167 1886.00 15:46:02 00076431423TRLO0 BATE 51 1884.00 15:47:38 00076431505TRLO0 XLON 4 1884.00 15:49:44 00076431598TRLO0 XLON 173 1886.00 15:50:02 00076431615TRLO0 BATE 48 1884.00 15:51:48 00076431681TRLO0 XLON 63 1884.00 15:52:31 00076431747TRLO0 XLON 167 1884.00 15:52:31 00076431746TRLO0 BATE 177 1880.00 15:52:31 00076431748TRLO0 BATE 80 1876.00 16:01:38 00076432584TRLO0 BATE 69 1876.00 16:01:38 00076432585TRLO0 BATE 175 1876.00 16:03:38 00076432787TRLO0 BATE 178 1876.00 16:05:38 00076432952TRLO0 BATE 263 1876.00 16:05:38 00076432953TRLO0 XLON 67 1876.00 16:06:52 00076433037TRLO0 BATE 54 1876.00 16:07:44 00076433070TRLO0 BATE 253 1874.00 16:08:24 00076433141TRLO0 XLON 35 1874.00 16:08:24 00076433139TRLO0 BATE 110 1874.00 16:08:24 00076433140TRLO0 BATE 68 1872.00 16:10:57 00076433467TRLO0 XLON 99 1872.00 16:10:57 00076433468TRLO0 XLON 171 1870.00 16:11:57 00076433593TRLO0 BATE 161 1870.00 16:12:57 00076433715TRLO0 BATE 157 1868.00 16:15:18 00076433902TRLO0 BATE 50 1868.00 16:18:19 00076434185TRLO0 BATE 117 1868.00 16:21:00 00076434353TRLO0 BATE 224 1868.00 16:22:14 00076434441TRLO0 BATE 13 1866.00 16:25:23 00076435009TRLO0 XLON 67 1866.00 16:25:23 00076435010TRLO0 XLON 45 1866.00 16:25:23 00076435011TRLO0 XLON 49 1866.00 16:26:09 00076435232TRLO0 XLON 33 1866.00 16:26:31 00076435262TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916