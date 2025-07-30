Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
30 July 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1887.4708 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
29 July 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
30,096
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1866.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1900.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1887.4708
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,774,787. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,774,787. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1887.7534
20,207
BATS Trading Europe
1886.8933
9,889
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
28
1882.00
08:31:30
00076414423TRLO0
XLON
277
1888.00
11:06:02
00076419456TRLO0
XLON
15000
1888.00
11:23:55
00076419871TRLO0
XLON
258
1886.00
11:25:14
00076419894TRLO0
XLON
36
1878.00
11:56:16
00076420547TRLO0
BATE
18
1882.00
12:20:40
00076421481TRLO0
XLON
243
1882.00
12:20:40
00076421482TRLO0
XLON
277
1880.00
12:22:58
00076421523TRLO0
XLON
155
1878.00
12:22:58
00076421524TRLO0
BATE
179
1878.00
12:22:58
00076421525TRLO0
BATE
225
1878.00
12:22:58
00076421526TRLO0
BATE
274
1884.00
12:59:55
00076423094TRLO0
XLON
717
1884.00
12:59:55
00076423096TRLO0
BATE
92
1886.00
13:15:32
00076423605TRLO0
XLON
162
1886.00
13:15:32
00076423606TRLO0
XLON
170
1884.00
13:15:32
00076423607TRLO0
BATE
165
1884.00
13:15:32
00076423608TRLO0
BATE
168
1884.00
13:15:32
00076423609TRLO0
BATE
256
1886.00
13:30:18
00076424078TRLO0
XLON
94
1886.00
13:30:18
00076424077TRLO0
BATE
81
1886.00
13:30:19
00076424079TRLO0
BATE
90
1886.00
13:30:48
00076424111TRLO0
BATE
19
1890.00
13:53:00
00076425090TRLO0
BATE
558
1890.00
13:53:00
00076425091TRLO0
BATE
146
1892.00
13:57:01
00076425198TRLO0
BATE
146
1890.00
13:57:04
00076425199TRLO0
BATE
156
1890.00
13:57:04
00076425200TRLO0
BATE
263
1892.00
14:15:53
00076426061TRLO0
XLON
248
1894.00
14:16:15
00076426074TRLO0
BATE
14
1894.00
14:16:16
00076426075TRLO0
BATE
24
1894.00
14:16:16
00076426087TRLO0
BATE
69
1890.00
14:17:05
00076426152TRLO0
XLON
179
1892.00
14:17:05
00076426151TRLO0
BATE
45
1896.00
14:26:14
00076426535TRLO0
XLON
211
1896.00
14:26:14
00076426536TRLO0
XLON
243
1896.00
14:26:14
00076426537TRLO0
XLON
379
1896.00
|
14:26:14
00076426538TRLO0
BATE
269
1900.00
14:38:33
00076427249TRLO0
XLON
384
1900.00
14:38:33
00076427247TRLO0
BATE
156
1900.00
14:38:33
00076427248TRLO0
BATE
93
1896.00
14:38:41
00076427283TRLO0
BATE
240
1900.00
14:48:49
00076427706TRLO0
XLON
159
1898.00
14:48:49
00076427704TRLO0
BATE
179
1898.00
14:48:49
00076427705TRLO0
BATE
163
1900.00
14:53:48
00076428081TRLO0
XLON
106
1900.00
14:53:48
00076428082TRLO0
XLON
167
1900.00
14:54:08
00076428136TRLO0
BATE
145
1894.00
14:56:00
00076428348TRLO0
BATE
60
1894.00
14:59:50
00076428615TRLO0
BATE
95
1894.00
14:59:50
00076428616TRLO0
BATE
150
1894.00
15:02:14
00076428777TRLO0
BATE
177
1894.00
15:02:14
00076428778TRLO0
BATE
146
1894.00
15:02:14
00076428779TRLO0
BATE
283
1892.00
15:07:16
00076429112TRLO0
XLON
67
1892.00
15:10:14
00076429271TRLO0
BATE
159
1892.00
15:16:19
00076429666TRLO0
BATE
4
1892.00
15:17:19
00076429733TRLO0
BATE
153
1892.00
15:17:19
00076429734TRLO0
BATE
4
1892.00
15:19:19
00076429876TRLO0
BATE
175
1892.00
15:21:27
00076429969TRLO0
BATE
96
1892.00
15:27:37
00076430195TRLO0
BATE
70
1892.00
15:27:37
00076430196TRLO0
BATE
251
1892.00
15:30:18
00076430347TRLO0
XLON
3
1892.00
15:30:18
00076430348TRLO0
XLON
159
1892.00
15:30:18
00076430346TRLO0
BATE
170
1892.00
15:31:18
00076430399TRLO0
BATE
166
1892.00
15:35:16
00076430633TRLO0
BATE
96
1888.00
15:36:52
00076430726TRLO0
BATE
59
1888.00
15:36:52
00076430727TRLO0
BATE
158
1888.00
15:36:52
00076430728TRLO0
BATE
161
1886.00
15:37:02
00076430737TRLO0
BATE
4
1884.00
15:44:05
00076431202TRLO0
XLON
52
1884.00
15:44:18
00076431221TRLO0
XLON
60
1884.00
15:45:15
00076431343TRLO0
XLON
4
1884.00
15:45:32
00076431383TRLO0
XLON
167
1886.00
15:46:02
00076431423TRLO0
BATE
51
1884.00
15:47:38
00076431505TRLO0
XLON
4
1884.00
15:49:44
00076431598TRLO0
XLON
173
1886.00
15:50:02
00076431615TRLO0
BATE
48
1884.00
15:51:48
00076431681TRLO0
XLON
63
1884.00
15:52:31
00076431747TRLO0
XLON
167
1884.00
15:52:31
00076431746TRLO0
BATE
177
1880.00
15:52:31
00076431748TRLO0
BATE
80
1876.00
16:01:38
00076432584TRLO0
BATE
69
1876.00
16:01:38
00076432585TRLO0
BATE
175
1876.00
16:03:38
00076432787TRLO0
BATE
178
1876.00
16:05:38
00076432952TRLO0
BATE
263
1876.00
16:05:38
00076432953TRLO0
XLON
67
1876.00
16:06:52
00076433037TRLO0
BATE
54
1876.00
16:07:44
00076433070TRLO0
BATE
253
1874.00
16:08:24
00076433141TRLO0
XLON
35
1874.00
16:08:24
00076433139TRLO0
BATE
110
1874.00
16:08:24
00076433140TRLO0
BATE
68
1872.00
16:10:57
00076433467TRLO0
XLON
99
1872.00
16:10:57
00076433468TRLO0
XLON
171
1870.00
16:11:57
00076433593TRLO0
BATE
161
1870.00
16:12:57
00076433715TRLO0
BATE
157
1868.00
16:15:18
00076433902TRLO0
BATE
50
1868.00
16:18:19
00076434185TRLO0
BATE
117
1868.00
16:21:00
00076434353TRLO0
BATE
224
1868.00
16:22:14
00076434441TRLO0
BATE
13
1866.00
16:25:23
00076435009TRLO0
XLON
67
1866.00
16:25:23
00076435010TRLO0
XLON
45
1866.00
16:25:23
00076435011TRLO0
XLON
49
1866.00
16:26:09
00076435232TRLO0
XLON
33
1866.00
16:26:31
00076435262TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916