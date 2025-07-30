Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
30.07.25 | 08:10
21,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
30.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1887.4708 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

29 July 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

30,096

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1866.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1900.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1887.4708

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,774,787. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,774,787. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1887.7534

20,207

BATS Trading Europe

1886.8933

9,889

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

28

1882.00

08:31:30

00076414423TRLO0

XLON

277

1888.00

11:06:02

00076419456TRLO0

XLON

15000

1888.00

11:23:55

00076419871TRLO0

XLON

258

1886.00

11:25:14

00076419894TRLO0

XLON

36

1878.00

11:56:16

00076420547TRLO0

BATE

18

1882.00

12:20:40

00076421481TRLO0

XLON

243

1882.00

12:20:40

00076421482TRLO0

XLON

277

1880.00

12:22:58

00076421523TRLO0

XLON

155

1878.00

12:22:58

00076421524TRLO0

BATE

179

1878.00

12:22:58

00076421525TRLO0

BATE

225

1878.00

12:22:58

00076421526TRLO0

BATE

274

1884.00

12:59:55

00076423094TRLO0

XLON

717

1884.00

12:59:55

00076423096TRLO0

BATE

92

1886.00

13:15:32

00076423605TRLO0

XLON

162

1886.00

13:15:32

00076423606TRLO0

XLON

170

1884.00

13:15:32

00076423607TRLO0

BATE

165

1884.00

13:15:32

00076423608TRLO0

BATE

168

1884.00

13:15:32

00076423609TRLO0

BATE

256

1886.00

13:30:18

00076424078TRLO0

XLON

94

1886.00

13:30:18

00076424077TRLO0

BATE

81

1886.00

13:30:19

00076424079TRLO0

BATE

90

1886.00

13:30:48

00076424111TRLO0

BATE

19

1890.00

13:53:00

00076425090TRLO0

BATE

558

1890.00

13:53:00

00076425091TRLO0

BATE

146

1892.00

13:57:01

00076425198TRLO0

BATE

146

1890.00

13:57:04

00076425199TRLO0

BATE

156

1890.00

13:57:04

00076425200TRLO0

BATE

263

1892.00

14:15:53

00076426061TRLO0

XLON

248

1894.00

14:16:15

00076426074TRLO0

BATE

14

1894.00

14:16:16

00076426075TRLO0

BATE

24

1894.00

14:16:16

00076426087TRLO0

BATE

69

1890.00

14:17:05

00076426152TRLO0

XLON

179

1892.00

14:17:05

00076426151TRLO0

BATE

45

1896.00

14:26:14

00076426535TRLO0

XLON

211

1896.00

14:26:14

00076426536TRLO0

XLON

243

1896.00

14:26:14

00076426537TRLO0

XLON

379

1896.00

14:26:14

00076426538TRLO0

BATE

269

1900.00

14:38:33

00076427249TRLO0

XLON

384

1900.00

14:38:33

00076427247TRLO0

BATE

156

1900.00

14:38:33

00076427248TRLO0

BATE

93

1896.00

14:38:41

00076427283TRLO0

BATE

240

1900.00

14:48:49

00076427706TRLO0

XLON

159

1898.00

14:48:49

00076427704TRLO0

BATE

179

1898.00

14:48:49

00076427705TRLO0

BATE

163

1900.00

14:53:48

00076428081TRLO0

XLON

106

1900.00

14:53:48

00076428082TRLO0

XLON

167

1900.00

14:54:08

00076428136TRLO0

BATE

145

1894.00

14:56:00

00076428348TRLO0

BATE

60

1894.00

14:59:50

00076428615TRLO0

BATE

95

1894.00

14:59:50

00076428616TRLO0

BATE

150

1894.00

15:02:14

00076428777TRLO0

BATE

177

1894.00

15:02:14

00076428778TRLO0

BATE

146

1894.00

15:02:14

00076428779TRLO0

BATE

283

1892.00

15:07:16

00076429112TRLO0

XLON

67

1892.00

15:10:14

00076429271TRLO0

BATE

159

1892.00

15:16:19

00076429666TRLO0

BATE

4

1892.00

15:17:19

00076429733TRLO0

BATE

153

1892.00

15:17:19

00076429734TRLO0

BATE

4

1892.00

15:19:19

00076429876TRLO0

BATE

175

1892.00

15:21:27

00076429969TRLO0

BATE

96

1892.00

15:27:37

00076430195TRLO0

BATE

70

1892.00

15:27:37

00076430196TRLO0

BATE

251

1892.00

15:30:18

00076430347TRLO0

XLON

3

1892.00

15:30:18

00076430348TRLO0

XLON

159

1892.00

15:30:18

00076430346TRLO0

BATE

170

1892.00

15:31:18

00076430399TRLO0

BATE

166

1892.00

15:35:16

00076430633TRLO0

BATE

96

1888.00

15:36:52

00076430726TRLO0

BATE

59

1888.00

15:36:52

00076430727TRLO0

BATE

158

1888.00

15:36:52

00076430728TRLO0

BATE

161

1886.00

15:37:02

00076430737TRLO0

BATE

4

1884.00

15:44:05

00076431202TRLO0

XLON

52

1884.00

15:44:18

00076431221TRLO0

XLON

60

1884.00

15:45:15

00076431343TRLO0

XLON

4

1884.00

15:45:32

00076431383TRLO0

XLON

167

1886.00

15:46:02

00076431423TRLO0

BATE

51

1884.00

15:47:38

00076431505TRLO0

XLON

4

1884.00

15:49:44

00076431598TRLO0

XLON

173

1886.00

15:50:02

00076431615TRLO0

BATE

48

1884.00

15:51:48

00076431681TRLO0

XLON

63

1884.00

15:52:31

00076431747TRLO0

XLON

167

1884.00

15:52:31

00076431746TRLO0

BATE

177

1880.00

15:52:31

00076431748TRLO0

BATE

80

1876.00

16:01:38

00076432584TRLO0

BATE

69

1876.00

16:01:38

00076432585TRLO0

BATE

175

1876.00

16:03:38

00076432787TRLO0

BATE

178

1876.00

16:05:38

00076432952TRLO0

BATE

263

1876.00

16:05:38

00076432953TRLO0

XLON

67

1876.00

16:06:52

00076433037TRLO0

BATE

54

1876.00

16:07:44

00076433070TRLO0

BATE

253

1874.00

16:08:24

00076433141TRLO0

XLON

35

1874.00

16:08:24

00076433139TRLO0

BATE

110

1874.00

16:08:24

00076433140TRLO0

BATE

68

1872.00

16:10:57

00076433467TRLO0

XLON

99

1872.00

16:10:57

00076433468TRLO0

XLON

171

1870.00

16:11:57

00076433593TRLO0

BATE

161

1870.00

16:12:57

00076433715TRLO0

BATE

157

1868.00

16:15:18

00076433902TRLO0

BATE

50

1868.00

16:18:19

00076434185TRLO0

BATE

117

1868.00

16:21:00

00076434353TRLO0

BATE

224

1868.00

16:22:14

00076434441TRLO0

BATE

13

1866.00

16:25:23

00076435009TRLO0

XLON

67

1866.00

16:25:23

00076435010TRLO0

XLON

45

1866.00

16:25:23

00076435011TRLO0

XLON

49

1866.00

16:26:09

00076435232TRLO0

XLON

33

1866.00

16:26:31

00076435262TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
