

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) on Wednesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to SAR446523, the company's drug candidtae for the treatment of multiple myeloma.



SAR446523 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study.



Orphan drug designation provides benefits including market exclusivity for 7 years after approval of the drug, tax credits, and exemption from certain fees.



