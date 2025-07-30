Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
30 July 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 794.252p. The highest price paid per share was 798.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 784.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,630,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,667,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
332
795.200
16:09:23
219
795.200
16:09:23
482
794.600
16:05:42
532
794.600
16:02:15
561
794.600
15:59:37
533
795.600
15:58:11
527
796.000
15:55:24
570
796.200
15:52:53
414
794.800
15:47:06
96
794.800
15:47:06
498
795.400
15:46:24
550
795.400
15:41:17
562
795.200
15:39:52
115
795.600
15:31:21
439
795.600
15:31:21
273
795.800
15:30:21
290
795.800
15:30:21
459
795.000
15:25:34
566
794.000
15:18:52
468
794.400
15:16:40
516
794.600
15:13:13
491
794.800
15:09:28
528
795.400
15:06:46
534
794.600
15:02:39
493
794.400
15:00:23
545
794.400
15:00:23
16
794.600
15:00:18
473
794.400
14:51:43
541
794.000
14:47:50
474
794.400
14:45:45
496
794.600
14:42:32
504
794.800
14:42:03
557
794.200
14:35:47
540
795.000
14:31:29
547
795.200
14:27:16
461
795.800
14:23:12
538
796.200
14:20:53
567
796.200
14:11:35
551
795.800
14:03:10
512
796.800
13:59:50
501
795.600
13:52:44
474
796.400
13:49:54
510
796.400
13:45:11
481
795.800
13:36:08
304
796.000
13:35:23
186
796.000
13:35:23
482
796.200
13:30:21
175
797.200
13:26:15
292
797.200
13:26:15
564
796.600
13:21:47
545
797.800
13:19:25
500
797.400
13:10:15
474
797.800
13:10:05
486
798.000
12:54:03
478
798.600
12:53:56
520
798.400
12:44:19
510
798.800
12:36:05
8
798.000
12:32:18
531
798.000
12:32:18
488
798.000
12:29:31
567
797.000
12:14:13
560
797.200
12:08:11
547
798.000
11:51:27
518
798.200
11:47:55
56
798.800
11:47:48
469
798.800
11:47:48
426
797.200
11:36:07
78
797.200
11:36:07
552
798.400
11:21:56
508
797.800
11:17:06
107
794.000
11:05:19
457
794.000
11:05:19
500
796.600
10:58:07
569
796.600
10:49:26
542
796.400
10:35:45
470
796.800
10:34:20
517
796.200
10:25:17
504
794.600
10:23:35
479
795.400
10:21:24
553
795.800
10:15:06
539
795.400
10:12:29
535
794.800
10:10:30
512
795.000
10:05:44
559
795.400
10:05:36
558
795.400
10:05:36
464
792.600
10:03:03
663
793.000
10:03:00
462
789.600
09:59:52
558
790.600
09:49:11
530
791.000
09:38:53
288
788.800
09:24:56
234
788.800
09:24:56
367
788.400
09:17:27
497
788.800
09:17:27
664
789.000
09:16:08
584
786.200
09:00:01
468
786.200
09:00:01
157
784.200
08:46:47
361
784.200
08:46:47
499
785.400
08:42:41
565
786.200
08:37:55
463
786.600
08:30:30
547
787.600
08:25:14
531
787.200
08:23:36
509
787.600
08:14:38
523
788.200
08:12:19
550
789.400
08:04:00
490
789.800
08:04:00
465
789.000
08:01:04