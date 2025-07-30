Anzeige
Rightmove PLC
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 18:15
9,250 Euro
+1,65 % +0,150
30.07.2025 18:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 794.252p. The highest price paid per share was 798.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 784.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,630,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,667,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

332

795.200

16:09:23

219

795.200

16:09:23

482

794.600

16:05:42

532

794.600

16:02:15

561

794.600

15:59:37

533

795.600

15:58:11

527

796.000

15:55:24

570

796.200

15:52:53

414

794.800

15:47:06

96

794.800

15:47:06

498

795.400

15:46:24

550

795.400

15:41:17

562

795.200

15:39:52

115

795.600

15:31:21

439

795.600

15:31:21

273

795.800

15:30:21

290

795.800

15:30:21

459

795.000

15:25:34

566

794.000

15:18:52

468

794.400

15:16:40

516

794.600

15:13:13

491

794.800

15:09:28

528

795.400

15:06:46

534

794.600

15:02:39

493

794.400

15:00:23

545

794.400

15:00:23

16

794.600

15:00:18

473

794.400

14:51:43

541

794.000

14:47:50

474

794.400

14:45:45

496

794.600

14:42:32

504

794.800

14:42:03

557

794.200

14:35:47

540

795.000

14:31:29

547

795.200

14:27:16

461

795.800

14:23:12

538

796.200

14:20:53

567

796.200

14:11:35

551

795.800

14:03:10

512

796.800

13:59:50

501

795.600

13:52:44

474

796.400

13:49:54

510

796.400

13:45:11

481

795.800

13:36:08

304

796.000

13:35:23

186

796.000

13:35:23

482

796.200

13:30:21

175

797.200

13:26:15

292

797.200

13:26:15

564

796.600

13:21:47

545

797.800

13:19:25

500

797.400

13:10:15

474

797.800

13:10:05

486

798.000

12:54:03

478

798.600

12:53:56

520

798.400

12:44:19

510

798.800

12:36:05

8

798.000

12:32:18

531

798.000

12:32:18

488

798.000

12:29:31

567

797.000

12:14:13

560

797.200

12:08:11

547

798.000

11:51:27

518

798.200

11:47:55

56

798.800

11:47:48

469

798.800

11:47:48

426

797.200

11:36:07

78

797.200

11:36:07

552

798.400

11:21:56

508

797.800

11:17:06

107

794.000

11:05:19

457

794.000

11:05:19

500

796.600

10:58:07

569

796.600

10:49:26

542

796.400

10:35:45

470

796.800

10:34:20

517

796.200

10:25:17

504

794.600

10:23:35

479

795.400

10:21:24

553

795.800

10:15:06

539

795.400

10:12:29

535

794.800

10:10:30

512

795.000

10:05:44

559

795.400

10:05:36

558

795.400

10:05:36

464

792.600

10:03:03

663

793.000

10:03:00

462

789.600

09:59:52

558

790.600

09:49:11

530

791.000

09:38:53

288

788.800

09:24:56

234

788.800

09:24:56

367

788.400

09:17:27

497

788.800

09:17:27

664

789.000

09:16:08

584

786.200

09:00:01

468

786.200

09:00:01

157

784.200

08:46:47

361

784.200

08:46:47

499

785.400

08:42:41

565

786.200

08:37:55

463

786.600

08:30:30

547

787.600

08:25:14

531

787.200

08:23:36

509

787.600

08:14:38

523

788.200

08:12:19

550

789.400

08:04:00

490

789.800

08:04:00

465

789.000

08:01:04


© 2025 PR Newswire
