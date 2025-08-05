

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tosoh Corporation (TOS.F) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY6.53 billion, or JPY20.50 per share. This compares with JPY16.23 billion, or JPY50.97 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to JPY245.13 billion from JPY252.86 billion last year.



Tosoh Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY6.53 Bln. vs. JPY16.23 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY20.50 vs. JPY50.97 last year. -Revenue: JPY245.13 Bln vs. JPY252.86 Bln last year.



