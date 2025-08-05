

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Azbil Corporation (YMK.F) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY5.185 billion, or JPY10.08 per share. This compares with JPY4.880 billion, or JPY9.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to JPY62.053 billion from JPY65.547 billion last year.



Azbil Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Looking ahead, for the first half, Azbil Corporation has reaffirmed its guidance.



For the six-month period, Azbil continues to expect a net profit of JPY 10.300 billion, down 5.9% from last year. Net profit per share is still anticipated to be at JPY 20.23. The company continues to expect sales of JPY 134 billion, down 3.8% from the previous year.



For the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Azbil still projects a net income of JPY 31 billion, down 24.3% from last year. Net income per share is still anticipated to be at JPY 60.88.



The company continues to expect sales of JPY 297 billion, down 1.1% from the previous year.



For the full year, Azbil still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 26 per share.



