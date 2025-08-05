

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - West Japan Railway Company (WEJ.F) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY48.842 billion, or JPY104.54 per share. This compares with JPY38.272 billion, or JPY79.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to JPY427.059 billion from JPY402.780 billion last year.



West Japan Railway Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY48.842 Bln. vs. JPY38.272 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY104.54 vs. JPY79.03 last year. -Revenue: JPY427.059 Bln vs. JPY402.780 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, West Japan Railway has confirmed its guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company still anticipates a net profit of JPY 115 billion, up 0.9% from last year. Income per share is still projected to be at JPY 244.43.



West Japan Railway continues to project revenue of JPY 1.820 trillion, up 6.6% from the previous year.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 86 per share, higher than last year's JPY 84.50 per share.



