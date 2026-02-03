

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - West Japan Railway Company (WEJ.F) released earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY121.003 billion, or JPY262.83 per share. This compares with JPY114.652 billion, or JPY240.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to JPY1.339 trillion from JPY1.245 trillion last year.



West Japan Railway Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 258.12 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.836 T



