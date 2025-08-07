

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Thursday reported profit before tax of 78.464 billion yen for the first quarter, 27.4% lower than 108.026 billion yen in the same period a year ago, impacted by U.S. tariffs, as well as higher expenses.



Operating profit decreased 16.2% to 76.399 billion yen from 91.126 billion yen in the prior year.



Net profit dropped to 54.849 billion yen or 75.02 yen pre share from 84.007 billion yen or 112.14 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter, however, grew 11.2% to 1,214.104 billion yen from 1,092.134 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects revenue to decrease 2.3% year-on-year to 4,580 billion yen. Net income is expected to reduce by 52.7% to 160 billion yen with basic EPS of 218.87 yen per share.



