

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viatris Inc. (VTRS):



Earnings: -$4.6 million in Q2 vs. -$326.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0 in Q2 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Viatris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $726 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.56 per share Revenue: $3.582 billion in Q2 vs. $3.796 billion in the same period last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Viatris has reaffirmed its annual outlook in line with Street view.



The company still expects adjusted income per share of $2.16 to $2.30, in line with analysts' forecast of $2.22 per share.



Viatris continues to anticipate annual revenue of $13.500 billion to $14 billion, in line with Street view of $13.8 billion.



VTRS was up by 4.11% at $9.11 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News