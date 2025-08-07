Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Regulatory News:
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
Date
Number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of actual voting rights
(exercisable at General Meetings)
31 July 2025
461 982 530
461 982 530
461 862 541
(*) Without treasury shares and 1,130 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250807281321/en/
Contacts:
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs
© 2025 Business Wire