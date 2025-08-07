Semiconductor startup meets stringent standards in less than five months

Baya Systems, a leader in high-performance semiconductor system technologies, today confirmed it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally recognized standard for quality management, issued by TÜV Rheinland North America, an internationally respected provider of testing, inspection and certification services. This recognizes Baya's robust quality management systems and its commitment to delivering consistent, reliable outcomes that meet global industry expectations.

Achieving ISO 9001 certification typically requires years of preparation, particularly for deep-tech startups. However, Baya accomplished this milestone in less than five months, demonstrating its rigorous process discipline and experienced team. The certification process included internal audits and an external review by TÜV Rheinland, confirming that Baya's systems meet the standard's stringent requirements from development through delivery.

"When an entity is truly committed to quality, getting ISO certification should be a formality. Our turnaround time demonstrates the strength of Baya's leadership and employees in embracing customer-oriented policies," said Alexandre Palus, VP of Automotive Systems and Lead Coordinator for ISO 9001 certification at Baya Systems. "By emphasizing structure, repeatability, long-term collaboration and innovation in our processes, we are building a scalable foundation to support accelerated growth in this demanding industry."

Baya proactively pursued ISO 9001 certification in response to feedback from key partners and to reinforce its commitment to customer satisfaction. As a fast-growing startup in a complex, high-stakes industry, this certification underscores Baya's readiness to scale while upholding the highest quality standards.

"ISO 9001 is a globally recognized benchmark for quality, operational excellence, and customer focus," said Lisa Purcell, Director of People Business Assurance at TÜV Rheinland North America. "Baya Systems distinguishes itself through its robust processes and dedication to excellence in semiconductor IP and AI acceleration. TÜV Rheinland is proud to support Baya in this achievement and confident in their continued pursuit of quality and innovation."

Tenstorrent, one of Baya's lead customers, has demonstrated the benefits from the company's implementation and innovation processes. Baya's WeaverPro software platform and WeaveIP fabric accelerated the entire design process for a new AI system architecture from the initial requirements capture to architectural analysis and through to design exploration, tuning and implementation. With Baya's solution suite, Tenstorrent increased the new system's throughput by up to 66% while reducing the silicon area by 50% when compared with its prior fabric solution. To learn more about Baya technology and read the white paper, visit bayasystems.com.

About Baya Systems

Baya Systems is leading the next wave of foundational, high-performance, and modular semiconductor systems technologies that are chiplet-ready and accelerate intelligent compute everywhere. Inspired by the baya bird's nest-weaving ability, Baya integrates best-in-class compute, communication, and I/O components into seamless, energy-efficient solutions. Its software-based design and exploration platform enhances performance, yield and reusability, enabling cutting-edge, cost-effective innovation across multiple industries. A member of the EE Times 2025 Silicon 100 and recipient of Frost Sullivan's 2025 Technology Innovation Leader award in semiconductor IP interconnect, Baya is backed by leading investors including Matrix Partners, Maverick Silicon, Synopsys Inc., and Intel Capital. For more information, visit https://bayasystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TÜV Rheinland

150 years of making the world a safer place: TÜV Rheinland is one of the world's leading providers of testing and inspection services, with annual revenues of over 2.7 billion euros and approximately 27,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Its highly qualified experts test technical systems and products, enable innovation, and assist companies in their transition toward greater sustainability. They train professionals across numerous fields and certify management systems to international standards. With exceptional expertise in areas such as mobility, energy supply, infrastructure, and beyond, TÜV Rheinland provides independent quality assurance-not least for emergent technologies such as green hydrogen, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. In doing so, TÜV Rheinland contributes to a safer and better future for everyone. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a signatory to the UN Global Compact, which promotes sustainability and combats corruption. The company's headquarters are located in Cologne, Germany. Website: www.tuv.com

