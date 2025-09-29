KARIYA, JAPAN, Sept 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION (Headquarters: Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Shinnosuke Hayashi, hereinafter referred to as "DENSO") and TUV Rheinland Japan, Ltd. (Headquarters: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President: Kunihiro Okamoto, hereinafter referred to as "TUV Rheinland Japan") are pleased to announce that DENSO and TUV Rheinland Japan have signed a memorandum of understanding in order to realize sustainable manufacturing for industrial products, including batteries, and to promote the Digital Product Passport*1 (hereinafter referred to as "DPP"), which contributes to the efforts.In recent years, there has been a strong demand across entire society for achieving carbon neutrality and transitioning to a circular economy that circulates resources within the economic system, therefore it has been accelerating efforts to create sustainable products. As a part of these efforts, the EU implemented the Ecodesign Regulation*2 in July 2024, introducing a new framework that mandates environmental considerations from the design stage of products. Under this regulation, the introduction of the DPP, which electronically records information such as the manufacturer, materials used, CO2 emissions, and recyclability, is required.Furthermore, from February 2027, under the European Battery Regulation*3, the introduction of the "Battery Passport" for battery products, including automotive and industrial batteries, is scheduled to become mandatory as the first use case of the DPP.To support compliance with these regulations, DENSO is developing an application for the Battery Passport and, in February 2025, became the first Japanese company to obtain EcoPass certification from Catena-X*4.In addition, TUV Rheinland Japan is a third-party certification body that provides testing, certification, inspection, and evaluation services related to product safety and quality, and always offers the latest evaluation services in various industrial fields.DENSO and TUV Rheinland Japan have now agreed to comprehensively collaborate as strategic partners on verification and certification services for compliance with the Ecodesign Regulation and the European Battery Regulation, as well as on DPP initiatives.Collaboration Details- The two companies will cooperate in the development of DPP and related business services, including the Battery Passport.- The two companies will collaborate on regulatory compliance and client support related to the Battery Passport.- TUV Rheinland Japan will provide third-party verification and certification services for DENSO's Battery Passport application.- The two companies will jointly create technical documentation related to the Battery Passport for clients.Through extensive collaboration, DENSO and TUV Rheinland Japan will promote DPP initiatives, including the Battery Passport, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.Comments from Each CompanyDENSO CORPORATION, Senior Director, Head of Social Innovation Business Development Function Unit, Mitsuru KatoDENSO is committed to traceability and resource circulation throughout the entire product lifecycle. We are very pleased to have established a strategic partnership with TUV Rheinland Japan, a third-party certification body with extensive experience and expertise, to promote our initiatives related to DPP, which support these efforts. By combining DENSO's manufacturing expertise and traceability technologies with TUV Rheinland Japan's certification and evaluation capabilities, we aim to provide even more reliable products to stakeholders worldwide.TUV Rheinland Japan Ltd., President, Kunihiro OkamotoTUV Rheinland Japan provides various testing, certification, and auditing services in accordance with international standards, and has expanded services to support environmentally conscious business operations and sustainable development in recent years. DENSO possesses advanced technologies in the automotive industry, and we expect that this new partnership will open up new possibilities and promote growth for both companies. Together, we will strive for the realization of a sustainable society.*1 Digital Product Passport: A digital certificate that records various information to ensure traceability along the product lifecycle, including the manufacturer, materials used, recyclability, and dismantling methods, as proof of the product's sustainability.*2 Ecodesign Regulation: A comprehensive framework that improves environmental performance standards from the design stage for almost all products introduced to the European market, including durability, recyclability, reparability, and energy efficiency, including the DPP. It came into effect in Europe in July 2024.*3 European Battery Regulation: A regulation that sets unified obligations for the design, material procurement, manufacturing, collection, and recycling of batteries to promote the production and use of sustainable and safe battery products. It came into effect in Europe in August 2023, and the application of each requirement has been gradually starting from February 2024.*4 DENSO the First Company Headquartered in Japan to Acquire EcoPass Certification from Catena-X | Newsroom | News | DENSO Global WebsiteSource: DensoCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.