

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - T&D Holdings Inc. (TZ6.F) reported profit attributable to owners of parent of 37.33 billion Japanese yen or 73.31 yen per share in first quarter of 2025 up from 34.18 billion yen or 64.52 yen per share in the prior year.



But ordinary revenues were 891.661 billion yen down from 952.954 billion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 118.00 billion yen or 230.43 yen per share, ordinary revenues of 3.01 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News