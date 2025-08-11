Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 09:31
9,150 Euro
-0,54 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0509,30019:03
9,1509,25019:00
PR Newswire
11.08.2025 18:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

11 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 788.533p. The highest price paid per share was 792.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 783.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,030,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,270,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

352

788.200

16:12:01

580

788.600

16:09:48

480

789.200

16:06:42

224

789.800

16:04:10

343

789.800

16:04:10

217

789.200

16:01:29

365

789.200

16:01:29

630

789.600

15:58:15

130

790.400

15:54:30

419

790.400

15:54:30

100

790.400

15:54:30

599

790.600

15:51:40

387

790.800

15:46:25

246

790.800

15:46:25

644

791.200

15:42:30

569

791.200

15:36:49

216

791.600

15:34:07

416

791.600

15:34:07

653

791.400

15:28:29

578

791.600

15:24:56

554

792.600

15:20:40

635

792.800

15:17:59

562

790.800

15:12:36

403

790.600

15:11:11

643

790.800

15:05:15

672

791.600

15:00:52

590

791.400

14:57:55

600

790.600

14:54:51

793

791.000

14:51:55

612

790.600

14:45:33

597

790.000

14:44:03

59

790.000

14:43:51

583

788.600

14:39:21

568

789.600

14:33:04

57

789.600

14:33:04

682

790.200

14:30:22

560

789.800

14:26:17

685

790.200

14:24:06

652

790.400

14:16:45

78

789.600

14:09:33

486

789.600

14:09:33

53

790.600

13:57:46

599

790.600

13:57:46

678

790.800

13:51:38

579

791.000

13:45:29

605

790.600

13:41:47

589

790.400

13:35:27

507

789.600

13:30:50

101

789.600

13:30:50

583

789.600

13:27:23

627

789.600

13:11:50

614

789.800

13:10:55

602

788.800

12:57:21

562

788.600

12:44:08

147

788.800

12:41:30

433

788.800

12:41:30

658

787.800

12:30:15

638

787.200

12:17:57

621

786.200

12:10:01

77

786.200

11:59:58

540

786.200

11:59:58

49

786.200

11:59:58

692

786.600

11:59:55

132

786.000

11:52:43

199

786.000

11:52:04

678

784.000

11:30:31

659

783.200

11:25:27

679

783.400

11:07:42

671

784.600

10:58:29

589

785.400

10:53:31

652

785.600

10:43:38

580

785.000

10:39:32

555

785.400

10:30:51

604

786.200

10:21:13

614

785.600

10:15:38

578

785.800

10:12:22

565

786.200

10:06:43

656

785.800

10:00:38

633

784.000

09:48:49

646

783.400

09:45:10

648

783.400

09:38:50

600

784.400

09:32:04

647

784.400

09:25:42

666

786.000

09:16:56

632

787.400

09:09:56

42

787.400

09:01:25

619

787.400

09:01:25

578

787.400

08:55:09

142

790.600

08:47:32

193

790.600

08:47:32

249

790.600

08:47:32

635

790.600

08:45:12

621

791.600

08:34:35

549

791.000

08:27:44

77

791.000

08:27:44

412

789.400

08:19:42

253

789.400

08:19:42

570

789.800

08:18:45

173

787.400

08:10:00

399

787.400

08:10:00

587

786.800

08:06:10

571

788.200

08:03:57

550

788.600

08:00:31

124

788.600

08:00:31


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.