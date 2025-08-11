Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11
11 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 788.533p. The highest price paid per share was 792.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 783.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,030,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,270,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
352
788.200
16:12:01
580
788.600
16:09:48
480
789.200
16:06:42
224
789.800
16:04:10
343
789.800
16:04:10
217
789.200
16:01:29
365
789.200
16:01:29
630
789.600
15:58:15
130
790.400
15:54:30
419
790.400
15:54:30
100
790.400
15:54:30
599
790.600
15:51:40
387
790.800
15:46:25
246
790.800
15:46:25
644
791.200
15:42:30
569
791.200
15:36:49
216
791.600
15:34:07
416
791.600
15:34:07
653
791.400
15:28:29
578
791.600
15:24:56
554
792.600
15:20:40
635
792.800
15:17:59
562
790.800
15:12:36
403
790.600
15:11:11
643
790.800
15:05:15
672
791.600
15:00:52
590
791.400
14:57:55
600
790.600
14:54:51
793
791.000
14:51:55
612
790.600
14:45:33
597
790.000
14:44:03
59
790.000
14:43:51
583
788.600
14:39:21
568
789.600
14:33:04
57
789.600
14:33:04
682
790.200
14:30:22
560
789.800
14:26:17
685
790.200
14:24:06
652
790.400
14:16:45
78
789.600
14:09:33
486
789.600
14:09:33
53
790.600
13:57:46
599
790.600
13:57:46
678
790.800
13:51:38
579
791.000
13:45:29
605
790.600
13:41:47
589
790.400
13:35:27
507
789.600
13:30:50
101
789.600
13:30:50
583
789.600
13:27:23
627
789.600
13:11:50
614
789.800
13:10:55
602
788.800
12:57:21
562
788.600
12:44:08
147
788.800
12:41:30
433
788.800
12:41:30
658
787.800
12:30:15
638
787.200
12:17:57
621
786.200
12:10:01
77
786.200
11:59:58
540
786.200
11:59:58
49
786.200
11:59:58
692
786.600
11:59:55
132
786.000
11:52:43
199
786.000
11:52:04
678
784.000
11:30:31
659
783.200
11:25:27
679
783.400
11:07:42
671
784.600
10:58:29
589
785.400
10:53:31
652
785.600
10:43:38
580
785.000
10:39:32
555
785.400
10:30:51
604
786.200
10:21:13
614
785.600
10:15:38
578
785.800
10:12:22
565
786.200
10:06:43
656
785.800
10:00:38
633
784.000
09:48:49
646
783.400
09:45:10
648
783.400
09:38:50
600
784.400
09:32:04
647
784.400
09:25:42
666
786.000
09:16:56
632
787.400
09:09:56
42
787.400
09:01:25
619
787.400
09:01:25
578
787.400
08:55:09
142
790.600
08:47:32
193
790.600
08:47:32
249
790.600
08:47:32
635
790.600
08:45:12
621
791.600
08:34:35
549
791.000
08:27:44
77
791.000
08:27:44
412
789.400
08:19:42
253
789.400
08:19:42
570
789.800
08:18:45
173
787.400
08:10:00
399
787.400
08:10:00
587
786.800
08:06:10
571
788.200
08:03:57
550
788.600
08:00:31
124
788.600
08:00:31