New shares in Risma Systems A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 13 August 2025. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise.
|Name:
|RISMA Systems
|ISIN:
|DK0061534377
|Short name:
|RISMA
|Number of shares before change:
|21,708,020 shares
|Change:
|710,500 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|22,418,520 shares
|Exercise price:
|DKK 5.57
|Face value:
|DKK 0.10
|Orderbook ID:
|218368
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital
© 2025 GlobeNewswire