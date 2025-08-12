New shares in Risma Systems A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 13 August 2025. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise.

Name: RISMA Systems ISIN: DK0061534377 Short name: RISMA Number of shares before change: 21,708,020 shares Change: 710,500 shares Number of shares after change: 22,418,520 shares Exercise price: DKK 5.57 Face value: DKK 0.10 Orderbook ID: 218368

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital