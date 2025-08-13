Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
   
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      369.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      358.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      367.1479p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,412,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,634,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 367.1479

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
 1,156              368.80      08:02:51          00030071630TRDU0      XLON 
 
 248               368.20      08:13:12          00030071704TRDU0      XLON 
 
 350               368.20      08:13:12          00030071703TRDU0      XLON 
 
 738               367.40      08:30:14          00030071798TRDU0      XLON 
 
 677               367.20      08:30:14          00030071799TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,056              366.60      08:56:54          00030071899TRDU0      XLON 
 
 526               366.60      08:56:54          00030071898TRDU0      XLON 
 
 593               366.60      08:56:54          00030071897TRDU0      XLON 
 
 569               366.00      09:01:38          00030071948TRDU0      XLON 
 
 949               366.20      09:18:02          00030072025TRDU0      XLON 
 
 104               366.20      09:18:02          00030072024TRDU0      XLON 
 
 578               365.40      09:24:35          00030072062TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               365.40      09:42:22          00030072155TRDU0      XLON 
 
 513               365.40      09:42:22          00030072156TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               365.00      09:47:17          00030072167TRDU0      XLON 
 
 222               365.00      09:47:17          00030072166TRDU0      XLON 
 
 945               365.00      09:47:17          00030072168TRDU0      XLON 
 
 534               364.20      10:02:09          00030072191TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,032              364.20      10:02:09          00030072190TRDU0      XLON 
 
 512               364.20      10:14:54          00030072220TRDU0      XLON 
 
 515               364.40      10:14:54          00030072219TRDU0      XLON 
 
 67               363.00      10:50:22          00030072279TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,026              363.00      10:50:22          00030072278TRDU0      XLON 
 
 956               363.00      10:50:22          00030072277TRDU0      XLON 
 
 510               363.00      10:50:22          00030072276TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               363.00      10:50:22          00030072275TRDU0      XLON 
 
 581               360.20      11:00:09          00030072311TRDU0      XLON 
 
 568               358.20      11:12:10          00030072351TRDU0      XLON 
 
 530               360.60      11:35:38          00030072478TRDU0      XLON 
 
 101               361.40      11:41:43          00030072486TRDU0      XLON 
 
 444               361.40      11:41:43          00030072485TRDU0      XLON 
 
 552               362.20      11:49:44          00030072520TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               362.60      11:58:06          00030072563TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               362.60      11:58:06          00030072569TRDU0      XLON 
 
 39               362.60      11:58:06          00030072568TRDU0      XLON 
 
 14               362.60      11:58:06          00030072567TRDU0      XLON 
 
 3                362.60      11:58:06          00030072566TRDU0      XLON 
 
 5                362.60      11:58:06          00030072565TRDU0      XLON 
 
 86               362.60      11:58:06          00030072564TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,065              365.20      12:00:31          00030072589TRDU0      XLON 
 
 586               367.40      12:14:44          00030072664TRDU0      XLON 
 
 632               367.80      12:14:44          00030072663TRDU0      XLON 
 
 564               368.00      12:20:02          00030072686TRDU0      XLON 
 
 518               367.80      12:45:32          00030072808TRDU0      XLON 
 
 606               367.80      12:45:32          00030072807TRDU0      XLON 
 
 518               368.00      12:45:32          00030072806TRDU0      XLON 
 
 567               368.00      12:45:32          00030072805TRDU0      XLON 
 
 569               367.40      12:59:42          00030072890TRDU0      XLON 
 
 517               367.40      13:06:06          00030072921TRDU0      XLON 
 
 106               368.20      13:23:56          00030073031TRDU0      XLON 
 
 91               368.20      13:23:56          00030073030TRDU0      XLON 
 
 581               368.20      13:26:29          00030073038TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,102              368.40      13:26:41          00030073039TRDU0      XLON 
 
 126               369.60      13:41:10          00030073103TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               369.60      13:44:57          00030073146TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,587              369.60      13:55:13          00030073190TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,025              369.60      13:55:13          00030073189TRDU0      XLON 
 
 518               369.60      13:55:13          00030073188TRDU0      XLON 
 
 9                368.80      14:16:32          00030073237TRDU0      XLON 
 
 4                368.80      14:18:32          00030073247TRDU0      XLON 
 
 32               368.80      14:18:32          00030073246TRDU0      XLON 
 
 451               368.80      14:18:32          00030073245TRDU0      XLON 
 
 28               368.80      14:18:32          00030073244TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

509               368.60      14:18:32          00030073249TRDU0      XLON 
 
 512               368.60      14:18:32          00030073248TRDU0      XLON 
 
 182               368.40      14:18:35          00030073251TRDU0      XLON 
 
 335               368.40      14:18:35          00030073250TRDU0      XLON 
 
 143               369.60      14:34:34          00030073347TRDU0      XLON 
 
 570               369.60      14:36:22          00030073357TRDU0      XLON 
 
 374               369.60      14:36:22          00030073356TRDU0      XLON 
 
 587               369.60      14:36:22          00030073355TRDU0      XLON 
 
 531               369.80      14:39:05          00030073365TRDU0      XLON 
 
 578               369.20      14:42:04          00030073475TRDU0      XLON 
 
 553               368.80      14:44:38          00030073491TRDU0      XLON 
 
 25               368.80      14:44:38          00030073492TRDU0      XLON 
 
 432               368.00      14:50:01          00030073526TRDU0      XLON 
 
 389               367.40      14:53:48          00030073558TRDU0      XLON 
 
 184               367.40      14:53:49          00030073559TRDU0      XLON 
 
 528               368.00      15:03:03          00030073601TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,211              367.60      15:03:41          00030073603TRDU0      XLON 
 
 562               367.20      15:03:41          00030073604TRDU0      XLON 
 
 586               366.60      15:18:52          00030073683TRDU0      XLON 
 
 580               367.40      15:26:52          00030073729TRDU0      XLON 
 
 491               367.40      15:27:21          00030073746TRDU0      XLON 
 
 21               367.40      15:27:21          00030073747TRDU0      XLON 
 
 531               367.60      15:32:45          00030074266TRDU0      XLON 
 
 550               367.60      15:32:45          00030074265TRDU0      XLON 
 
 550               367.60      15:32:45          00030074264TRDU0      XLON 
 
 596               368.80      15:43:45          00030074364TRDU0      XLON 
 
 175               368.20      15:43:47          00030074365TRDU0      XLON 
 
 846               368.20      15:43:47          00030074366TRDU0      XLON 
 
 84               369.20      15:55:16          00030074444TRDU0      XLON 
 
 528               369.20      15:55:27          00030074445TRDU0      XLON 
 
 133               369.00      15:59:12          00030074469TRDU0      XLON 
 
 200               369.00      15:59:12          00030074468TRDU0      XLON 
 
 243               369.00      15:59:12          00030074467TRDU0      XLON 
 
 529               369.00      16:03:09          00030074489TRDU0      XLON 
 
 518               369.40      16:07:20          00030074557TRDU0      XLON 
 
 147               369.20      16:09:44          00030074564TRDU0      XLON 
 
 911               369.20      16:09:44          00030074563TRDU0      XLON 
 
 542               369.40      16:09:44          00030074562TRDU0      XLON 
 
 272               368.80      16:15:44          00030074637TRDU0      XLON 
 
 12               369.40      16:20:03          00030074726TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,822              369.40      16:20:03          00030074729TRDU0      XLON 
 
 515               369.40      16:20:03          00030074728TRDU0      XLON 
 
 12               369.40      16:20:03          00030074727TRDU0      XLON 
 
 608               369.20      16:20:05          00030074730TRDU0      XLON 
 
 572               369.20      16:25:30          00030074774TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398661 
EQS News ID:  2183026 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2183026&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
