NYAB AB: NYAB AB's Interim Report January-June 2025: Positioned for the next step

In the second quarter, revenue grew 78 percent year-over-year, including 43 percent organic growth, driven by Civil Engineering - up 49 percent in Sweden and 32 percent in Finland.

In the second quarter, Civil Engineering operating margin improved to 5.3 percent (5.1).

Stable performance in Consulting with continued progress on market positioning, synergies and profitability.

After the end of the quarter, the Board of Directors decided to move forward with a listing transfer

April-June in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 135.8 (76.1) million, an increase of 78 percent, of which 43 percent was organic.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 51 percent to EUR 5.7 million (3.8), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.2 percent (5.0).

Net profit was EUR 4.2 (1.4) million. In the comparison period, the re-domiciliation and listing transfer to Sweden increased finance expenses by EUR 1.6 million.

Free cash flow was EUR 5.5 million (-1.0), including an impact of EUR -1.2 million from final closing adjustments related to the Dovre acquisition.

Net debt/EBITDA was 0.31 (-0.31).

Order intake was EUR 183.7 million (133.8), an increase of 37 percent and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4.

Civil Engineering order backlog grew 14 percent during the quarter to EUR 424.7 million (340.6), up 25 percent year-over-year.

January-June in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 242.5 million (135.3), representing a growth of 79 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 61 percent to EUR 6.7 million (4.2), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 2.8 percent (3.1).

Transaction costs related to the Dovre acquisition impacted EBIT by EUR -1.4 million.

Net profit was EUR 3.9 (0.8) million. In the comparison period, the re-domiciliation and listing transfer to Sweden increased finance expenses by EUR 2.0 million.

Free cash flow was EUR -16.2 million (12.5), impacted by the Dovre acquisition payment of EUR -29.2 million.

Key figures (IFRS)

4-6 /2025 4-6 /2024 1-6 /2025 1-6 /2024 R12 7/2024-6/2025 1-12/ 2024 Revenue, EUR thousand 135,757 76,095 242,471 135,268 453,139 345,937 Year-on-year change in revenue, % 78.4 % 16.5 % 79.3 % 29.5 % 45.6 % 23.4 % EBITDA, EUR thousand 7,351 4,904 9,915 6,646 33,597 30,328 % of net sales 5.4 % 6.4 % 4.1 % 4.9 % 7.4 % 8.8 % EBITA, EUR thousand 6,111 3,929 7,479 4,816 29,034 26,371 % of net sales 4.5 % 5.2 % 3.1 % 3.6 % 6.4 % 7.6 % Operating Profit (EBIT), EUR thousand 5,729 3,796 6,714 4,181 27,882 25,350 % of net sales 4.2 % 5.0 % 2.8 % 3.1 % 6.2 % 7.3 % Profit for the period, EUR thousand 4,209 1,421 3,859 799 19,813 16,753 Earnings per share (EPS), basic, in euros 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.03 0.02 Earnings per share (EPS), diluted, in euros 0.01 0.00 0.01 0,00 0.03 0.02 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 26,163 16,268 26,163 16,268 26,163 13,991 Equity, EUR thousand 190,450 177,345 190,450 177,345 190,450 193,246 Balance sheet total, EUR thousand 312,925 263,423 312,925 263,423 312,925 285,318 Return on equity, last 12 months, % 10.8 % 5.1 % 10.8 % 5.1 % 10.8 % 8.9 % Return on capital employed, last 12 months, % 13.3 % 8.1 % 13.3 % 8.1 % 13.3 % 12.0 % Equity ratio -% 65.4 % 73.3 % 65.4 % 73.3 % 65.4 % 73.1 % Net debt, EUR thousand 10,360 -7,187 10,360 -7,187 10,360 -16,622 Net gearing -% 5.4 % -4.1 % 5.4 % -4.1 % 5.4 % -8.6 % Net debt/EBITDA, last 12 months 0.31 -0.31 0.31 -0.31 0.31 -0.55 Free cash flow, EUR thousand 5,482 -982 -16,170 12,489 -6,157 22,502 Cash conversion, % 74.6 % -20.0 % -163.1% 187.9% -18.3 % 74.2 % Order intake, EUR thousand 183,747 133,812 335,196 184,870 620,822 470,496 Book-to-bill 1.4 1.8 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 Number of employees at the end of the period 1,093 472 1,093 472 1,093 492

CEO Johan Larsson's review

The development during the second quarter demonstrates the strength in our business model. High growth, improved operating profit, and a record-high order backlog. Revenue increased by 78 percent, of which 43 percent was organic. We are well positioned heading into the second half of the year - and are now taking the next step in our development by initiating the process of transferring our listing to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market.

Operating profit for the quarter increased by 51 percent to EUR 5.7 million (3.8), resulting in an operating margin of 4.2 percent (5.0). The year-on-year comparison is affected by the inclusion of the Dovre operations - added after the comparison period - which have a different seasonal profile and currently lower margin.

For the first half of the year, operating profit grew by 61 percent compared to the same period last year. Revenue for the same period amounted to EUR 242 million (135), corresponding to a growth of 79 percent.

Our Civil Engineering segment continued to perform well, with organic growth of 43 percent driven by high production volumes in both Sweden and Finland. The segment delivered solid profitability with an improved operating margin year-over-year.

The Consulting segment, established at the turn of the year through the acquisition of Dovre, contributes to a more balanced revenue profile across the year, complements our project operations and broadens our offering, while reducing seasonal variation. Efforts to realize identified synergies and strengthen profitability are progressing according to plan.

Order intake remained high during the quarter. The order backlog increased to a new record level and amounted to EUR 425 million (341) at the end of the period, which corresponds to an increase of 25 percent compared to the previous year. The backlog is well diversified, with a healthy balance between private and public clients as well as contract types, contributing to stability and a low risk profile.

Market conditions in our core geographies continue to develop positively, although differences between countries remain. Activity in Sweden remains high with solid demand across our segments. In Finland, market forecasts for our segments have been revised upward during the year - although a broad recovery has yet to materialize. Cross-border collaboration within the Group remains a key strength, enabling us to allocate resources and capabilities efficiently across markets and to align operations.

After the end of the quarter, we decided to initiate the process to transfer our listing to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market - a natural step in the direction our business has developed. As the share of collaboration-based projects has increased and our customer relationships have deepened, expectations around transparency, governance and how we operate have become an increasingly important part of the value we deliver.

Our positive development opens up new business opportunities. Longer customer relationships, multi-year contracts and increased visibility in revenue and forecasts contribute to the continued development of our company profile.

The transfer of listing strengthens NYAB's position and our ability to build long-term business relationships, attract the right talent, broaden our investor base and create value for our shareholders.

Overall, this was a strong performance in the quarter and year to date. We continue to build a better and more resilient company. With a solid first half behind us, increasing demand and a record-high order backlog, we are in a favorable position for the second half of the year.

