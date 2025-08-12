NYAB AB: NYAB AB initiates listing transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market

The Board of Directors of NYAB AB has decided to initiate the process of transferring the company's listing to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The listing transfer is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2026.

In the summer of 2024, NYAB AB completed a re-domiciliation from Finland to Sweden, at which time the company's shares were simultaneously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. As the next step in the company's development, NYAB has for some time evaluated a transfer of its listing from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market.

The Board of Directors considers a transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market to be a natural step in NYAB's development. A main market listing is expected to strengthen the company's growth strategy by raising NYAB's profile among customers and partners, attracting the right talent, increasing visibility in the capital markets, broadening the investor base, and improving share liquidity.

"The transfer of listing is an important step in NYAB's continued development. A listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market will enhance our visibility and credibility towards the market and is fully aligned with our high standards of transparency and good governance. It strengthens our growth strategy and provides the right foundation for continued value creation for our customers and shareholders," says Jan Öhman, Chairman of the Board of NYAB AB.

"Our business model is built on long-term relationships and a strong sense of responsibility towards our customers. As our customer relationships deepen and the share of collaboration-based projects increases, transparency, governance and how we operate have become an increasingly important part of the value we deliver. A listing on the main market is a natural step in the direction our business has developed - one that strengthens our position and offering, and creates the right conditions to continue building a better and stronger NYAB," says Johan Larsson, CEO of NYAB AB.

Contacts

Johan Larsson, CEO, NYAB AB, johan.larsson@nyabgroup.com , +46 (0)70 182 50 70.

For investor enquiries, please contact NYAB's Investor Relations at ir@nyabgroup.com .

NYAB's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , +46 8 604 22 55.

This information is information that NYAB AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out herein, at 19.40 CEST on 12 August 2025.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction and maintenance services in infrastructure, industrial construction and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.

