

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Open House Group Co., Ltd. (O4H.F) announced a profit for its nine months that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY70.608 billion, or JPY609.44 per share. This compares with JPY68.565 billion, or JPY573.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to JPY939.725 billion from JPY895.056 billion last year.



Open House Group Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY70.608 Bln. vs. JPY68.565 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY609.44 vs. JPY573.67 last year. -Revenue: JPY939.725 Bln vs. JPY895.056 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.



For the 12-month period to September 30, the Group still expects a net income of JPY 100 billion, up 7.6% from last year. Income per basic share is still anticipated to be at JPY 860.35.



The company continues to project annual sales of JPY 1.310 trillion, up 1.1% from the prior year.



For the full year, Open House Group still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 178 per share, higher than JPY 166 per share last year.



