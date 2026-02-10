

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Open House Group Co., Ltd. (O4H.F), a real estate company, on Tueasday reported improved financial performance for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025, with higher revenue and profit compared with the same period a year earlier.



Profit before income taxes was 39.246 billion yen for the quarter, up from 34.653 billion yen in the corresponding period of 2024.



Operating profit rose to 40.292 billion yen from 34.352 billion yen a year earlier.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent was 27.407 billion yen, or 243.11 yen per share versus 22.920 billion yen or 196.48 yen per share a year earlier.



Revenue for the quarter increased 4.3% to 329.850 billion yen, from 316.131 billion yen in the same period of the previous year.



For the first six months of the fiscal year, the company projects sales of 691.600 billion yen, up 7.5% year-on-year. Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first half is projected to reach 56.900 billion yen, a rise of 22.1%, with expected basic earnings per share of 507.39 yen.



For the full year, profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to rise 14.7% to 115.500 billion yen, with basic earnings per share projected at 1,029.93 yen. Revenue for fiscal 2026 is forecast to reach 1.485 trillion yen, marking an 11.1% increase from the prior year.



