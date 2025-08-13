Anzeige
WKN: A3CNUW | ISIN: DK0061536828 | Ticker-Symbol: 905
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 15:29
0,870 Euro
+0,58 % +0,005
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPERO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPERO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025 12:05 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Impero A/S: Impero A/S announces improved EBITDA outlook for 2025

Company Announcement No. 14-2025

Copenhagen, 13 August 2025

- This message contains inside information -

Impero A/S today announces an adjustment to its EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year 2025. The company's EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of DKK -6M to -4M, compared to the previous outlook of DKK -10M to -8M (Company Announcement No. 2-2025).

The improvement in expected EBITDA is primarily driven by lower-than-anticipated operating costs across the business and continued focus on cost discipline in light of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) developing below initial expectations, impacting the timing of new initiatives.

The company remains committed to driving sustainable growth towards becoming cash-flow positive before the end of 2026. Impero will continue to invest strategically in product development and go-to-market capabilities, while maintaining a disciplined approach to resource allocation.

"This adjustment to our EBITDA outlook reflects the tangible impact of our cost discipline and operational efficiencies. While we are investing more selectively, we remain fully committed to delivering long-term growth and value for our customers and shareholders," says Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO of Impero A/S.

The revised outlook reflects management's confidence in the company's ability to balance growth ambitions with financial prudence in the current market environment.

Impero maintains the updated ARR outlook for the full year of 2025 (Company Announcement No. 13-2025) with ARR within the DKK 43M to 46M range.

Impero will release its H1-2025 report on 29 August 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO
Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02
E-mail: rss@impero.com

or

Morten Lehmann Nielsen, CFO
Mobile: (+45) 51 17 67 80
E-mail: mln@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital
Pernille F. Andersen
Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87
E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a compliance management platform. The Impero platform enables companies to easily manage compliance through automation of risk and control management, documentation, and reporting. Impero empowers companies to become more compliant in a scalable, digital, intuitive, and - most importantly - easy way.

