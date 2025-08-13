Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FFSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company) is pleased to report excellent laboratory results from the recent coal sampling at its fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The coal samples were taken from an exposed coal seam at the face of the decline development (Figures 1 and 2) and sent to SGS Labs in Colombia. The laboratory results confirm a premium coal product with exceptional calorific value, very low sulphur, and excellent specifications for both the high-BTU thermal coal market and the high volatility coking coal market for blends in the steel industry.

Figures 1 and 2. Coal samples taken from the seam at the development face

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/262301_ee26706b04eedbcb_001full.jpg

This is the same coal seam that was encountered while advancing the underground decline within the primary tunnel development (Figure 4), and continues to be extracted and stockpiled on surface (Figure 3). The stockpile reflects the project's readiness to advance into larger-scale extraction and revenue.

Sample M002C returned the following results from the SGS Labs:

Calorific Value of up to 13,846 BTU/lb

Very low sulphur content as low as 0.82 (% in weight)

Low ash and low moisture - maximizing combustion efficiency and reducing waste

Favorable Free Swelling Index (FSI) of 4 - making it suitable for use in metallurgical coal blends while retaining value in high-energy thermal markets

These qualities make this coal an ideal multi-market coal, capable of supplying the premium thermal segment or serving as a key blending component for high-volatile coking coal in steelmaking.

Figure 3. A portion of extracted coal sample from high grade coal seam stockpiled on site

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/262301_ee26706b04eedbcb_002full.jpg

PJ Murphy, CEO states: "This valuable, high-quality coal seam extraction and stockpiling highlights the near-term potential of our deposit and underscores the efficiency of our decline strategy. These results confirm that La Estrella can produce truly premium coal-very high BTU, low sulphur, and low ash-making it attractive for both top-tier thermal coal buyers and coking coal producers seeking a high-volatile coking coal blend component for the steel industry. This dual-market versatility enhances the project's value and positions Forge to move towards future commercialization. We look forward to further progress."

Figure 4. Coal seam exposed in development face

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/262301_ee26706b04eedbcb_003full.jpg

Forge Resources continues to make excellent progress with its bulk sampling campaign, as previously announced and planned. As previously reported, the coal seam measures approximately 0.5 to 1.0 meters in thickness (Figure 5). The exposed seam is being safely extracted, separated and stockpiled on surface. Forge is encouraged by this development and the ongoing advancement of its decline.

The Company is evaluating whether the seam represents a new discovery or an extension of known seams. Additional geological work is underway to integrate these results into the broader resource model. The Company will provide further updates as results become available.

As shown in Figures 1 and 2, two coal samples were sent to SGS Labs for analysis. During extraction of the samples, a portion of surrounding rock was included in M001C (as shown in Figure 1), whereas sample M002C contained only coal seem material (as shown in Figure 2). This was done to determine the effects of contamination upon the quality of the coal. The following table shows the increased sulphur and ash content of the contaminated sample M001C. This is valuable information, and will help inform our future extraction techniques.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/262301_ee26706b04eedbcb_004full.jpg

Figure 5. Exposed coal seam within decline tunnel, outlined and measured

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/262301_ee26706b04eedbcb_005full.jpg

Coal Resource Sector

Global coal markets are showing renewed strength as demand remains firm across both thermal and metallurgical segments. In Asia, steady industrial output continues to drive imports, while in Europe, energy diversification strategies are maintaining a strong need for secure fuel sources. Thermal coal prices have proven resilient, supported by supply constraints in key exporting regions.

For metallurgical coal, consistent steel production and new infrastructure projects are sustaining high consumption levels. In this environment, premium-quality coal from strategically located projects-especially those with the flexibility to serve both thermal and steel markets-are attracting increased attention from buyers and investors alike. La Estrella is well positioned to benefit from these trends.

Figure 6. Coal being extracted for stockpiling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/262301_ee26706b04eedbcb_006full.jpg

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company. The Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. La Estrella contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Aion Acquisition. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as described or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262301

SOURCE: Forge Resources Corp.