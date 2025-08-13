DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback 13-Aug-2025 / 15:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 August 2025 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Share Buyback Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that yesterday it purchased 250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares"). The Shares were acquired at 77.2 pence per share for aggregate consideration of GBP193,050 (plus costs and expenses) and will be held in treasury. This transaction was executed under the irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme ("the Programme") announced on 17 July 2025 which instructs Deutsche Numis to operate the Programme independently during closed periods. Following this transaction, the Company holds 910,000 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 462,868,741 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). - Ends - Further information: Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director Ed Moore - Finance Director Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numis.com/funds FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

