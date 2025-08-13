Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
13 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 782.280p. The highest price paid per share was 790.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 773.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,130,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,170,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
245
776.600
16:13:29
528
776.600
16:12:14
598
775.600
16:08:51
583
775.400
16:06:52
113
775.400
16:06:52
638
773.800
16:01:02
41
773.800
16:01:02
709
773.800
15:58:10
697
773.800
15:50:51
659
774.200
15:46:08
710
776.200
15:39:34
689
777.400
15:33:37
635
778.000
15:29:24
681
779.400
15:24:08
602
779.000
15:19:52
639
781.000
15:17:43
203
781.200
15:17:04
629
780.800
15:11:03
705
782.400
15:08:43
615
782.400
15:07:30
630
780.000
15:04:10
216
781.200
15:00:25
269
781.200
15:00:25
179
781.200
15:00:25
38
781.200
15:00:25
634
781.600
14:59:47
25
781.200
14:57:16
212
781.200
14:57:16
584
780.400
14:55:24
675
781.000
14:49:19
684
781.400
14:47:11
588
781.800
14:45:23
703
782.000
14:45:17
704
782.000
14:45:00
588
781.600
14:42:48
821
781.600
14:41:47
659
782.000
14:40:53
658
780.800
14:38:35
613
778.400
14:33:58
631
780.400
14:31:57
614
780.400
14:29:36
22
780.800
14:28:19
619
780.800
14:28:19
646
781.000
14:18:26
479
782.400
14:10:23
199
782.400
14:10:23
582
783.200
14:05:47
73
783.200
14:05:47
87
783.400
14:05:01
636
783.400
14:05:01
301
783.200
13:48:49
326
783.200
13:48:49
3
783.200
13:48:49
424
785.200
13:37:40
177
785.200
13:37:40
308
785.600
13:32:56
406
785.600
13:32:56
161
785.400
13:30:08
524
785.400
13:30:08
23
784.800
13:23:59
299
784.800
13:19:11
299
784.800
13:19:11
25
784.800
13:19:11
94
784.800
13:15:39
393
784.800
13:15:39
416
784.800
13:15:37
225
784.800
13:15:37
183
784.800
13:15:37
691
785.200
13:04:55
644
785.000
12:53:39
604
785.000
12:36:34
634
784.000
12:28:01
710
784.200
12:27:20
691
782.400
12:15:03
723
782.400
12:12:54
660
781.000
12:00:00
583
781.400
11:53:49
592
780.800
11:45:02
718
780.000
11:29:13
689
781.000
11:27:25
669
782.000
11:13:10
601
782.600
11:04:49
100
782.600
11:04:49
649
784.200
11:00:46
664
784.200
10:46:04
703
784.200
10:31:36
309
785.800
10:18:50
381
785.800
10:18:50
690
786.200
10:12:39
623
787.600
09:57:08
694
787.600
09:54:29
470
788.000
09:42:50
194
788.000
09:42:50
10
788.200
09:42:50
146
788.000
09:42:50
501
788.000
09:42:50
574
788.000
09:42:50
17
788.000
09:31:43
650
786.400
09:18:41
616
786.400
09:17:22
675
786.200
09:05:06
614
787.200
08:53:09
350
787.800
08:36:45
318
787.800
08:36:45
613
788.400
08:16:41
656
790.200
08:07:58