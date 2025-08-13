Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 17:36
9,000 Euro
-1,64 % -0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8509,10018:14
8,9009,00018:11
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 18:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

13 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 782.280p. The highest price paid per share was 790.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 773.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,130,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,170,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

245

776.600

16:13:29

528

776.600

16:12:14

598

775.600

16:08:51

583

775.400

16:06:52

113

775.400

16:06:52

638

773.800

16:01:02

41

773.800

16:01:02

709

773.800

15:58:10

697

773.800

15:50:51

659

774.200

15:46:08

710

776.200

15:39:34

689

777.400

15:33:37

635

778.000

15:29:24

681

779.400

15:24:08

602

779.000

15:19:52

639

781.000

15:17:43

203

781.200

15:17:04

629

780.800

15:11:03

705

782.400

15:08:43

615

782.400

15:07:30

630

780.000

15:04:10

216

781.200

15:00:25

269

781.200

15:00:25

179

781.200

15:00:25

38

781.200

15:00:25

634

781.600

14:59:47

25

781.200

14:57:16

212

781.200

14:57:16

584

780.400

14:55:24

675

781.000

14:49:19

684

781.400

14:47:11

588

781.800

14:45:23

703

782.000

14:45:17

704

782.000

14:45:00

588

781.600

14:42:48

821

781.600

14:41:47

659

782.000

14:40:53

658

780.800

14:38:35

613

778.400

14:33:58

631

780.400

14:31:57

614

780.400

14:29:36

22

780.800

14:28:19

619

780.800

14:28:19

646

781.000

14:18:26

479

782.400

14:10:23

199

782.400

14:10:23

582

783.200

14:05:47

73

783.200

14:05:47

87

783.400

14:05:01

636

783.400

14:05:01

301

783.200

13:48:49

326

783.200

13:48:49

3

783.200

13:48:49

424

785.200

13:37:40

177

785.200

13:37:40

308

785.600

13:32:56

406

785.600

13:32:56

161

785.400

13:30:08

524

785.400

13:30:08

23

784.800

13:23:59

299

784.800

13:19:11

299

784.800

13:19:11

25

784.800

13:19:11

94

784.800

13:15:39

393

784.800

13:15:39

416

784.800

13:15:37

225

784.800

13:15:37

183

784.800

13:15:37

691

785.200

13:04:55

644

785.000

12:53:39

604

785.000

12:36:34

634

784.000

12:28:01

710

784.200

12:27:20

691

782.400

12:15:03

723

782.400

12:12:54

660

781.000

12:00:00

583

781.400

11:53:49

592

780.800

11:45:02

718

780.000

11:29:13

689

781.000

11:27:25

669

782.000

11:13:10

601

782.600

11:04:49

100

782.600

11:04:49

649

784.200

11:00:46

664

784.200

10:46:04

703

784.200

10:31:36

309

785.800

10:18:50

381

785.800

10:18:50

690

786.200

10:12:39

623

787.600

09:57:08

694

787.600

09:54:29

470

788.000

09:42:50

194

788.000

09:42:50

10

788.200

09:42:50

146

788.000

09:42:50

501

788.000

09:42:50

574

788.000

09:42:50

17

788.000

09:31:43

650

786.400

09:18:41

616

786.400

09:17:22

675

786.200

09:05:06

614

787.200

08:53:09

350

787.800

08:36:45

318

787.800

08:36:45

613

788.400

08:16:41

656

790.200

08:07:58


