

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.DE), a German conglomerate, on Thursday announced that net loss attributable to the company's shareholders widened in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net loss attributable to the company's shareholders widened to 278 million euros from 54 million euros in the prior year.



Loss per share was 0.45 euros versus 0.09 euros last year.



Adjusted EBIT increased to 155 million euros from 149 million euros in the previous year.



EBIT came in at loss of 52 million euros from 84 million euros in the prior year.



EBITDA increased to 219 million euros from 257 million euros in the prior year.



Order intake increased 21 percent to 10.15 billion euros from 8.36 billion euros in the previous year.



Sales declined 9 percent to 8.15 billion euros from 8.97 billion euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company now expects sales to fall between 7% and 5%, compared with its earlier forecast of a 3% decline to 0% flat.



The company has narrowed its adjusted EBIT forecast and now expects the figure to fall within the lower end of the 600 million euros to 1000 million euros range.



The company anticipates net income to range between 100 million euros and 500 million euros.



On Wednesday, thyssenkrupp closed trading, 0.21% lesser at EUR 9.73 on the XETRA.



