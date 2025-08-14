GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility A/S H1-2025: 29% revenue growth, EBITDA up 76%, Net profit of DKK 5.9 million.

Company Announcement no. 173 - 2025

Copenhagen, August 14th, 2025

H1-2025: 29% revenue growth, EBITDA up 76%, Net profit of DKK 5.9 million.

In the first half of 2025, GreenMobility demonstrated robust financial performance, underscoring the company's strong strategic execution.

Revenue grew by 29% year-over-year, EBITDA improved by 76%, and net profit reached DKK 5.9 million.

Building on last year's strategic focus on the Danish market, continued streamlining of operations, disciplined cost management and data-driven marketing efforts have lifted both customer numbers, revenue and earnings to an all-time high.

As mentioned in company announcement 171 on July 8th, 2025, our updated guidance is as follows:

Revenue growth: 10-13 % vs. FY2024 (from 7-13%)

EBITDA growth: 25-40 % vs. FY2024 (from 20-40%)

GreenMobility will host a presentation of the H1-2025 figures on Tuesday 19 August at 13:30, where CEO Kasper Gjedsted will present the report and with an opportunity to ask questions. Sign up via link:

https://www.inderes.dk/videos/greenmobility-presentation-of-h1-interim-report-2025

For the full details, please see attached H1-2025 Interim Report.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted, CEO, +45 21 41 80 30, e-mail: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs.