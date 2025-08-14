Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTQL | ISIN: DK0060817898 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G9
Frankfurt
14.08.25 | 09:59
5,660 Euro
-0,35 % -0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENMOBILITY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENMOBILITY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 08:15 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility A/S H1-2025: 29% revenue growth, EBITDA up 76%, Net profit of DKK 5.9 million.

Company Announcement no. 173 - 2025

Copenhagen, August 14th, 2025

H1-2025: 29% revenue growth, EBITDA up 76%, Net profit of DKK 5.9 million.

In the first half of 2025, GreenMobility demonstrated robust financial performance, underscoring the company's strong strategic execution.

Revenue grew by 29% year-over-year, EBITDA improved by 76%, and net profit reached DKK 5.9 million.

Building on last year's strategic focus on the Danish market, continued streamlining of operations, disciplined cost management and data-driven marketing efforts have lifted both customer numbers, revenue and earnings to an all-time high.

As mentioned in company announcement 171 on July 8th, 2025, our updated guidance is as follows:

  • Revenue growth: 10-13 % vs. FY2024 (from 7-13%)
  • EBITDA growth: 25-40 % vs. FY2024 (from 20-40%)

GreenMobility will host a presentation of the H1-2025 figures on Tuesday 19 August at 13:30, where CEO Kasper Gjedsted will present the report and with an opportunity to ask questions. Sign up via link:

https://www.inderes.dk/videos/greenmobility-presentation-of-h1-interim-report-2025

For the full details, please see attached H1-2025 Interim Report.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted, CEO, +45 21 41 80 30, e-mail: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.