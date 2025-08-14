Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
14 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 777.781p. The highest price paid per share was 783.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 771.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,180,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,120,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
141
776.600
16:12:53
284
776.600
16:12:53
222
776.600
16:12:53
146
776.800
16:09:03
159
776.800
16:09:03
148
776.800
16:09:03
230
776.800
16:09:03
439
776.600
16:08:13
475
776.400
16:07:58
677
775.800
16:01:58
632
776.800
15:58:03
122
776.800
15:55:47
233
776.800
15:55:47
102
776.800
15:55:23
191
776.800
15:55:23
36
776.800
15:55:23
43
776.800
15:55:23
687
777.200
15:49:03
421
777.200
15:46:21
725
776.600
15:42:44
709
776.800
15:41:44
140
777.000
15:40:33
50
777.000
15:40:33
116
777.000
15:40:33
288
777.000
15:36:54
142
777.000
15:36:54
278
777.000
15:36:54
587
776.000
15:33:20
589
775.200
15:28:31
108
775.200
15:28:31
155
775.000
15:25:13
388
775.000
15:25:13
388
775.000
15:23:33
44
773.800
15:19:43
118
773.800
15:19:43
118
773.800
15:19:43
299
772.800
15:18:31
674
771.800
15:14:17
643
773.000
15:11:33
652
773.600
15:08:35
184
774.600
15:01:51
505
774.600
15:01:51
634
775.000
15:01:50
634
776.200
14:53:43
613
776.400
14:49:18
594
776.800
14:46:30
521
776.400
14:40:20
194
776.400
14:40:20
609
777.000
14:38:38
291
776.800
14:35:29
193
776.800
14:35:29
114
776.800
14:35:13
347
776.000
14:33:23
98
776.000
14:33:23
591
775.600
14:30:11
591
777.400
14:19:55
169
777.800
14:15:52
509
777.800
14:15:52
583
777.200
14:09:22
725
778.800
13:55:39
253
779.200
13:49:55
335
779.200
13:49:55
720
779.400
13:49:55
22
779.600
13:36:25
662
779.600
13:36:25
623
780.200
13:30:48
661
780.800
13:30:01
585
781.200
13:19:35
355
781.400
13:15:02
120
781.400
13:15:02
232
781.200
13:08:48
684
781.200
13:01:45
655
781.600
12:55:46
474
781.000
12:44:13
366
781.200
12:37:57
316
781.200
12:37:57
434
781.000
12:32:03
425
781.200
12:25:40
163
780.800
12:20:43
316
780.800
12:20:43
701
779.200
12:13:45
387
779.200
12:11:11
378
779.200
12:11:08
270
778.600
12:05:13
447
778.400
12:02:03
595
778.400
11:53:48
611
778.800
11:49:01
696
778.600
11:40:09
662
778.200
11:29:06
584
777.600
11:18:14
607
777.400
11:09:30
645
776.800
10:48:55
722
777.600
10:39:20
622
778.400
10:28:49
598
778.600
10:23:03
688
778.000
10:15:11
592
778.400
09:56:12
132
778.400
09:56:12
663
778.000
09:48:55
48
778.400
09:43:53
625
778.400
09:39:44
172
778.600
09:39:24
424
778.600
09:39:24
652
778.800
09:39:20
604
778.800
09:39:20
3
777.000
09:30:03
647
777.000
09:19:54
722
777.000
09:13:51
617
776.600
09:00:52
595
776.400
08:51:09
9
776.400
08:51:09
606
776.600
08:42:32
6
776.600
08:42:32
9
776.600
08:42:32
718
775.400
08:23:52
642
777.000
08:18:01
629
779.600
08:16:28
635
783.200
08:10:02
727
783.600
08:06:55
611
780.800
08:01:39