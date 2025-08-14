Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 777.781p. The highest price paid per share was 783.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 771.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,180,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,120,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

141

776.600

16:12:53

284

776.600

16:12:53

222

776.600

16:12:53

146

776.800

16:09:03

159

776.800

16:09:03

148

776.800

16:09:03

230

776.800

16:09:03

439

776.600

16:08:13

475

776.400

16:07:58

677

775.800

16:01:58

632

776.800

15:58:03

122

776.800

15:55:47

233

776.800

15:55:47

102

776.800

15:55:23

191

776.800

15:55:23

36

776.800

15:55:23

43

776.800

15:55:23

687

777.200

15:49:03

421

777.200

15:46:21

725

776.600

15:42:44

709

776.800

15:41:44

140

777.000

15:40:33

50

777.000

15:40:33

116

777.000

15:40:33

288

777.000

15:36:54

142

777.000

15:36:54

278

777.000

15:36:54

587

776.000

15:33:20

589

775.200

15:28:31

108

775.200

15:28:31

155

775.000

15:25:13

388

775.000

15:25:13

388

775.000

15:23:33

44

773.800

15:19:43

118

773.800

15:19:43

118

773.800

15:19:43

299

772.800

15:18:31

674

771.800

15:14:17

643

773.000

15:11:33

652

773.600

15:08:35

184

774.600

15:01:51

505

774.600

15:01:51

634

775.000

15:01:50

634

776.200

14:53:43

613

776.400

14:49:18

594

776.800

14:46:30

521

776.400

14:40:20

194

776.400

14:40:20

609

777.000

14:38:38

291

776.800

14:35:29

193

776.800

14:35:29

114

776.800

14:35:13

347

776.000

14:33:23

98

776.000

14:33:23

591

775.600

14:30:11

591

777.400

14:19:55

169

777.800

14:15:52

509

777.800

14:15:52

583

777.200

14:09:22

725

778.800

13:55:39

253

779.200

13:49:55

335

779.200

13:49:55

720

779.400

13:49:55

22

779.600

13:36:25

662

779.600

13:36:25

623

780.200

13:30:48

661

780.800

13:30:01

585

781.200

13:19:35

355

781.400

13:15:02

120

781.400

13:15:02

232

781.200

13:08:48

684

781.200

13:01:45

655

781.600

12:55:46

474

781.000

12:44:13

366

781.200

12:37:57

316

781.200

12:37:57

434

781.000

12:32:03

425

781.200

12:25:40

163

780.800

12:20:43

316

780.800

12:20:43

701

779.200

12:13:45

387

779.200

12:11:11

378

779.200

12:11:08

270

778.600

12:05:13

447

778.400

12:02:03

595

778.400

11:53:48

611

778.800

11:49:01

696

778.600

11:40:09

662

778.200

11:29:06

584

777.600

11:18:14

607

777.400

11:09:30

645

776.800

10:48:55

722

777.600

10:39:20

622

778.400

10:28:49

598

778.600

10:23:03

688

778.000

10:15:11

592

778.400

09:56:12

132

778.400

09:56:12

663

778.000

09:48:55

48

778.400

09:43:53

625

778.400

09:39:44

172

778.600

09:39:24

424

778.600

09:39:24

652

778.800

09:39:20

604

778.800

09:39:20

3

777.000

09:30:03

647

777.000

09:19:54

722

777.000

09:13:51

617

776.600

09:00:52

595

776.400

08:51:09

9

776.400

08:51:09

606

776.600

08:42:32

6

776.600

08:42:32

9

776.600

08:42:32

718

775.400

08:23:52

642

777.000

08:18:01

629

779.600

08:16:28

635

783.200

08:10:02

727

783.600

08:06:55

611

780.800

08:01:39


