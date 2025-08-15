Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Reports First Revenue and Profit in Years as Strategic Pivot Gains Traction

CEO Continues to Forego Salary; Company Posts $55,000 in Revenue and $14,819 Net Income for Q2 2025

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), a diversified technology company with operations spanning healthtech, blockchain, and fintech, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 - marking its first period in years with both revenue and net income.

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company generated $55,000 in revenue and reported net income of $14,819, compared to no revenue and a net loss of $17,616 in the same quarter of 2024. These results reflect early returns from the Company's strategic expansion into revenue-producing businesses, including the May 2025 acquisition of AffordableTelehealthplan.com and the continued rollout of digital development services.

Importantly, Silver Scott Mines' CEO continues to take no salary, allowing the Company to reinvest more capital into product development, marketing, and growth initiatives.

"This quarter's results are a turning point," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "We are proving that our pivot into real-world asset tokenization, software development services, blockchain-based trust solutions, and accessible healthcare platforms can translate into tangible shareholder value. By forgoing my own compensation, we've ensured every available resource is dedicated to accelerating that momentum."

Q2 2025 Operational Highlights (May-June)

Setup a 24/7 "Talk to a Nurse" service that will be available on the redesigned AffordableTelehealthplan.com planned relaunch in September

Introduced personalized supplement recommendations and announced plans to offer patented light therapy devices through Silver Scott Health.

Beta launched TrustNFT.io and Weed.TrustNFT.io , blockchain authentication platforms for secure data and product verification.

Accelerated development of RWADirect.io , the Company's real-world asset tokenization platform, in response to growing institutional interest.

Secured up to $135,000 in development contracts through Silver Scott Digital.

Added real estate finance expert Elysia Stobbe to the Company's advisory board.

Beta launched YourCryptoETF.com to expand access to crypto ETF investing.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2025, total assets stood at $508,909, up from $456,357 a year earlier, with equity increasing to $376,257 from $362,621.

