Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 16:58
9,050 Euro
-0,55 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7509,00018:27
8,8508,95017:56
PR Newswire
15.08.2025 18:00 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

15 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 765.113p. The highest price paid per share was 780.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 758.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,230,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,070,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

407

759.800

16:13:01

491

760.000

16:11:10

380

761.400

16:07:08

145

761.400

16:07:08

126

761.000

16:05:22

244

761.000

16:05:22

139

761.000

16:05:22

616

761.400

16:01:05

178

761.600

16:00:59

227

760.400

15:55:55

117

760.400

15:55:55

117

760.600

15:55:40

227

760.600

15:55:40

613

759.600

15:51:28

712

760.400

15:41:02

658

761.200

15:39:46

630

760.200

15:32:41

642

760.400

15:29:28

195

760.600

15:26:48

117

760.600

15:26:48

683

759.000

15:18:29

207

759.400

15:14:34

451

759.400

15:14:34

272

758.200

15:06:05

618

758.400

15:05:51

344

758.200

15:05:33

459

758.200

14:56:44

208

758.200

14:56:44

689

758.400

14:52:59

580

758.800

14:45:51

583

760.400

14:43:35

597

761.400

14:38:37

79

761.200

14:36:34

295

761.200

14:36:34

397

761.200

14:36:26

268

761.200

14:36:26

113

759.800

14:30:00

618

760.000

14:23:50

643

759.600

14:15:08

710

761.200

14:02:27

664

761.400

13:56:12

715

762.400

13:46:48

692

763.200

13:36:39

589

762.000

13:29:58

594

762.600

13:18:44

652

763.400

13:08:44

622

764.600

12:57:22

675

765.800

12:43:15

710

769.000

12:31:41

704

769.200

12:23:09

8

769.400

12:17:44

25

769.400

12:17:30

703

770.000

12:02:18

647

770.000

11:52:16

587

769.400

11:43:35

674

768.800

11:27:43

639

767.400

11:16:40

602

769.400

11:06:53

594

769.600

10:52:30

676

769.600

10:49:42

106

768.800

10:46:53

581

768.400

10:30:34

687

767.600

10:21:16

7

765.400

10:16:36

580

765.400

10:16:36

25

765.200

10:15:29

473

765.200

10:15:29

723

765.400

10:15:18

604

765.600

10:15:18

6962

765.800

10:15:04

1162

765.800

10:15:03

671

763.400

10:04:25

654

765.200

09:55:48

642

766.600

09:45:51

711

767.800

09:40:09

657

767.800

09:37:10

716

768.200

09:30:14

95

766.600

09:15:11

536

766.600

09:15:11

648

767.800

09:01:50

664

767.600

08:51:03

630

768.200

08:47:42

653

772.400

08:32:51

658

774.200

08:25:34

30

774.200

08:25:34

382

772.800

08:17:12

267

772.800

08:17:12

699

776.600

08:08:14

613

777.200

08:08:14

597

780.400

08:00:54


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.