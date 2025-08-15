Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15
15 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 765.113p. The highest price paid per share was 780.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 758.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,230,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,070,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
407
759.800
16:13:01
491
760.000
16:11:10
380
761.400
16:07:08
145
761.400
16:07:08
126
761.000
16:05:22
244
761.000
16:05:22
139
761.000
16:05:22
616
761.400
16:01:05
178
761.600
16:00:59
227
760.400
15:55:55
117
760.400
15:55:55
117
760.600
15:55:40
227
760.600
15:55:40
613
759.600
15:51:28
712
760.400
15:41:02
658
761.200
15:39:46
630
760.200
15:32:41
642
760.400
15:29:28
195
760.600
15:26:48
117
760.600
15:26:48
683
759.000
15:18:29
207
759.400
15:14:34
451
759.400
15:14:34
272
758.200
15:06:05
618
758.400
15:05:51
344
758.200
15:05:33
459
758.200
14:56:44
208
758.200
14:56:44
689
758.400
14:52:59
580
758.800
14:45:51
583
760.400
14:43:35
597
761.400
14:38:37
79
761.200
14:36:34
295
761.200
14:36:34
397
761.200
14:36:26
268
761.200
14:36:26
113
759.800
14:30:00
618
760.000
14:23:50
643
759.600
14:15:08
710
761.200
14:02:27
664
761.400
13:56:12
715
762.400
13:46:48
692
763.200
13:36:39
589
762.000
13:29:58
594
762.600
13:18:44
652
763.400
13:08:44
622
764.600
12:57:22
675
765.800
12:43:15
710
769.000
12:31:41
704
769.200
12:23:09
8
769.400
12:17:44
25
769.400
12:17:30
703
770.000
12:02:18
647
770.000
11:52:16
587
769.400
11:43:35
674
768.800
11:27:43
639
767.400
11:16:40
602
769.400
11:06:53
594
769.600
10:52:30
676
769.600
10:49:42
106
768.800
10:46:53
581
768.400
10:30:34
687
767.600
10:21:16
7
765.400
10:16:36
580
765.400
10:16:36
25
765.200
10:15:29
473
765.200
10:15:29
723
765.400
10:15:18
604
765.600
10:15:18
6962
765.800
10:15:04
1162
765.800
10:15:03
671
763.400
10:04:25
654
765.200
09:55:48
642
766.600
09:45:51
711
767.800
09:40:09
657
767.800
09:37:10
716
768.200
09:30:14
95
766.600
09:15:11
536
766.600
09:15:11
648
767.800
09:01:50
664
767.600
08:51:03
630
768.200
08:47:42
653
772.400
08:32:51
658
774.200
08:25:34
30
774.200
08:25:34
382
772.800
08:17:12
267
772.800
08:17:12
699
776.600
08:08:14
613
777.200
08:08:14
597
780.400
08:00:54