euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a European critical bandwidth infrastructure company, has today announced it has been awarded an 'A' grade by environmental reporting organisation CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) for the 2024 disclosure cycle of their Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA). The A grade is the highest score that can be attained in the SEA and is awarded to organisations that demonstrate leadership and best practice in driving environmental changes in their supply chain.

Organisations are assessed on a number of criteria relating to how they engage with their suppliers on Risk Management, Governance Business, Scope 3 emissions and Targets. To attain an A grade, organisations must rank highly across all categories, demonstrating a fully integrated approach to reducing emissions throughout their supply chain.

The achievement is a key milestone in euNetworks' ongoing commitment to sustainability. The company is a signatory to the Climate Pledge a cross-sector initiative founded by Amazon and Global Optimism that brings together leading global companies committed to addressing the climate crisis and accelerating the decarbonisation of the economy. As part of this commitment, the company has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, and has set science-based targets aligned with the 1.5°C pathway across Scopes 1, 2, and 3. As well as engaging with its suppliers to implement more sustainable practices, euNetworks has developed award-winning Carbon By Service and Network Construction Carbon calculators, enabling its customers to access emissions reporting based on their euNetworks services and network projects.

Marisa Trisolino, CEO at euNetworks, said: "We are proud to have been awarded this ranking by the CDP, which reflects our dedication and leadership in reducing carbon emissions across our supply chain. Sustainability is deeply embedded in euNetworks' business strategy, and engaging with our suppliers to ensure we are reducing our Scope 3 emissions is crucial to ensuring we drive decarbonisation beyond our own direct operations."

Trisolino continued: "Collaborating with our suppliers, customers and partners is key to driving true environmental progress, and we will continue to build on the momentum we have gained through our sustainability practices so far to forge a greener future for our entire value chain."

