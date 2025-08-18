Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Secures Ninth U.S. Patent, Solidifying Leadership in Autonomous Delivery Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) - a pioneering autonomous delivery network anchored by Arrive Points has obtained its ninth U.S. patent for its artificial intelligence (AI) powered, smart mailbox designed for autonomous and conventional package delivery.

"This latest patent establishes our Arrive Points as the first device ever to win patent protection for a smart mailbox docking station housing that is accessible by drone, robots and humans," said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "We were already ahead in this race to offer a secure endpoint for the last inch in the package delivery industry's logistical last mile. The cements that first position status and further refines our product."

O'Toole said improvements covered by the new patent - No. US 12,387,072 B2 - strengthen the security of the company's Arrive Points by reducing ways the units could be tampered or damaged by weather or other impacts. They also enable the addition of autonomous battery exchange, drone charging pads and sensor arrays without needing a major structural redesign.

"It's just another example of how we're not just continuing to improve our product, but we're protecting the intellectual property behind it as well," he said. This patent will enable us to manufacture a more robust, secure, and cost-effective product that can incorporate our earlier patented technology without major redesigns."

The company's eight other patents focused on mechanical systems (temperature control, tethering, expandable floors, sanitization, sensors.) The patent covers embedding conduits, air channels, and electronics directly into the molded structure of the Arrive Points, which will reduce the need for secondary assembly. The design also enables integrated airflow paths for heating/cooling without post-mold drilling, protects wiring and sensors from tampering or environmental exposure and supports factory-sealed security and weatherproofing.

The manufacturingapproach is designed for mass production with fewer assembly steps, lowering cost and increasing durability. Different versions of the Arrive Points - for residential, commercial or industrial use - can be made by altering mold inserts rather than redesigning the entire unit. The design also enables Arrive AI to produce different units from a shared production line.

Past designs included temperature control, but this design integrates those controls into the physical shell of the unit. Thermal insulation is built into the mold layers. Earlier designs called for modular temperature controls to be added after the units were assembled.

Arrive AI is gearing up to begin mass production of its Arrive Points in the coming months. "The pace of technological improvements and new feature ideas has impacted our production," O'Toole said. "We're eager to get that rolling."

O'Toole first filed for patent protection of his smart mailbox concept in 2014, edging Amazon by four days and other industry leaders by weeks. That foundational patent was secured in 2017. In addition to the basic design and temperature control element, Arrive AI's other U.S. patents cover drone delivery management and tethering, anti-theft mechanisms and intelligent chain-of-custody control.



Arrive AI has 58 patents pending for its ALM solution filed across 22 countries and has secured several trademarks. See details at https://www.arriveai.com/intellectual-property .

About Arrive AI: Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com .

