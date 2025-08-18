4C Group AB: 4C Group accelerates growth in the U.S. defense market

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C"), a leading provider of software for military training, exercises, and capability assessment, announces continued momentum for its commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software offering in the U.S. defense market.

During the last 12 months, 4C has signed agreements with four organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for the use of its COTS software platform, Exonaut®. The company is also actively engaged with a broader pipeline of prospective customers. 4C estimates the addressable market in this segment to include approximately 100 potential customers across the U.S. defense enterprise, primarily within the Army and National Guard, but also encompassing the Navy, Air Force, Space Command, and Joint-level commands.

The company further announces that its initial U.S. customer in this segment has renewed and expanded its agreement. The new 12-month contract doubles the license scope and includes extended software-related support services, with a total order value of approximately USD 1.5 million (approximately SEK 14.5 million).

"Renewal and expansion after the first year is a clear validation that our COTS software delivers operational value. The customer started small, saw tangible results, and is now scaling usage across a wider part of the organization," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB.

Exonaut is used by armed forces globally, including in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Australia, and Switzerland, as well as by NATO. The platform enhances the planning and execution of exercises, training, and experimentation; supports systematic performance evaluation; and enables standardized data collection to accelerate learning and feedback across defense organizations.

"This marks a milestone in our refined U.S. strategy, focused on broad commercialization of our existing product. With four active customers in this segment and a growing pipeline, we see clear traction in a market with substantial long-term potential. This latest agreement also strengthens our annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the segment, which now exceeds SEK 30 million," Jonas Jonsson concludes.

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)

Jonas Jonsson, CEO

Veronica Wallin, CFO

investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

investors.4cstrategies.com