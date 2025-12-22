4C Group AB: 4C Strategies wins strategic software contract with a public authority in Europe

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") announces that 4C Strategies has entered a three-year software contract with a public authority within the defence segment in Europe, with an option to extend the contract by an additional two years. The agreement runs from now until the end of 2028 and covers 4C Strategies' resilience software. The three-year contract has a value of EUR 1.3 million (SEK 14.1 million), with a total potential contract value of up to EUR 2.4 million (SEK 26.0 million) over five years.



"This is a strategically important contract for us, marking our entry into a new market with a central public authority. It also further reinforces our strategy to focus on defence customers and closely related activities," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB.

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)

Jonas Jonsson, CEO

Veronica Wallin, CFO

investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

investors.4cstrategies.com

This information is information that 4C Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-22 11:30 CET.