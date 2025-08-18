EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: DOMINIK GREIF JOINS OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS UNTIL 2029

Monday, 18 August 2025
Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the arrival of Slovak international goalkeeper Dominik Greif from RCD Mallorca on a four-season deal, running until June 30, 2029. The transfer fee amounts to €4 million, with an additional €1.25 million in potential bonuses, as well as a 15% sell-on clause in the event of a future profit.
Trained in his hometown at Slovan Bratislava, Dominik Greif began his professional career in 2015/2016 and quickly established himself as one of the key players of Slovakia's most decorated club. Over six seasons, he made 132 appearances, winning 3 league titles, 4 national cups, and earning 2 Goalkeeper of the Year awards.
Transferred to Mallorca in 2021, the 28-year-old Slovak international (5 caps) notably helped his team reach the Copa del Rey final in 2023/2024, before delivering one of his best seasons last year, playing 31 league matches and contributing to making Mallorca one of La Liga's strongest defensive sides.
A commanding 1.97m-tall goalkeeper, Dominik Greif now joins Olympique Lyonnais, following in the footsteps of his compatriot Ján Popluhár, a Slovak football legend who played for both Slovan Bratislava and OL between 1968 and 1970.
