Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771
18.08.25 | 08:06
1,795 Euro
+0,28 % +0,005
Actusnews Wire
18.08.2025 21:23 Uhr
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: DOMINIK GREIF JOINS OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS UNTIL 2029

Monday, 18 August 2025

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the arrival of Slovak international goalkeeper Dominik Greif from RCD Mallorca on a four-season deal, running until June 30, 2029. The transfer fee amounts to €4 million, with an additional €1.25 million in potential bonuses, as well as a 15% sell-on clause in the event of a future profit.

Trained in his hometown at Slovan Bratislava, Dominik Greif began his professional career in 2015/2016 and quickly established himself as one of the key players of Slovakia's most decorated club. Over six seasons, he made 132 appearances, winning 3 league titles, 4 national cups, and earning 2 Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Transferred to Mallorca in 2021, the 28-year-old Slovak international (5 caps) notably helped his team reach the Copa del Rey final in 2023/2024, before delivering one of his best seasons last year, playing 31 league matches and contributing to making Mallorca one of La Liga's strongest defensive sides.

A commanding 1.97m-tall goalkeeper, Dominik Greif now joins Olympique Lyonnais, following in the footsteps of his compatriot Ján Popluhár, a Slovak football legend who played for both Slovan Bratislava and OL between 1968 and 1970.



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJ2cZZxqYW2UlZydkp6WmmRjbGqWlmeWbmTHxZecaJ2Vb3CWm5eWZ8WcZnJkm2pt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93657-efg-180825-arrivee-dominik-greif-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
