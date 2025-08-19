American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies and Vulcan Elements Finalize Long-Term Supply Agreement for Rare Earth Oxides to Enable Domestic Magnet Production

ReElement to supply Vulcan with high-purity rare earth oxides (Nd, NdPr, Dy) under a multi-year contract to power domestic rare earth magnet production

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") along with its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced a binding, long-term supply agreement with U.S.-based magnet manufacturer Vulcan Elements ("Vulcan"). Under the agreement, ReElement will supply magnet-grade high-purity heavy and light rare earth oxides - specifically neodymium (Nd), neodymium - praseodymium (NdPr), and dysprosium (Dy) - to support Vulcan's domestic rare earth magnet manufacturing operations.

This strategic partnership brings together ReElement's advanced refining capabilities and magnet recycling with Vulcan Elements' rare earth magnet manufacturing capability, establishing a cost-effective and scalable rare earth supply chain entirely within the United States. The collaboration is designed to grow alongside market demand, with both parties working to expand the agreement to scale production.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies commented, "We're proud to advance our relationship with Vulcan into a multi-year contract that reflects our mutual commitment to building a resilient, U.S.-based rare earth magnet supply chain. Our refining platform enables us to supply separated and purified rare earth oxides at costs comparable to Chinese producers - while being domestically sourced and sustainably processed. We have been working with Vulcan and selling them oxides over the course of this year. Vulcan is a proven innovator and best-in-class manufacturer, with a deep understanding of the defense and commercial magnet markets, and we believe their platform is highly scalable and economically competitive."

Jensen added, "We are confident that our refining platform is the key innovation needed to unlock a sustainable midstream segment of the domestic critical mineral supply chain. This partnership further validates our modular approach to scaling. As our partners' demand grows, we're prepared to meet it through distributed, flexible production across our own and partner facilities."

John Maslin, CEO of Vulcan Element added, "This partnership is a crucial step toward restoring American manufacturing and strengthening our technological and industrial base for decades to come. With this agreement, Vulcan is poised to deliver for America's innovators and warfighters, and ensure that the United States can continue to lead the world in the economic sectors that will define the 21st century."

Technology Rooted in Innovation

ReElement's proprietary separation and purification platform uses chromatographic technology - a departure from traditional, highly polluting and uncompetitive solvent-based methods. By leveraging a column-and-resin system that increases surface area interface, this innovative application of this longstanding technology significantly reduces capital costs, operating expenses, environmental impact, and chemical usage, while improving processing efficiency and scalability.

The company's technology draws on decades of commercial application from industries such as sugar refining and pharmaceutical production, including insulin purification - offering a proven, adaptable, and low-impact model for the mineral refinement industry. Their patented, programmable platform handles multiple feedstocks and minerals, enabling rapid modular deployment across locations and resource types. This breakthrough eliminates a major chokepoint in global critical mineral supply chains, which has been dominated by single-source processing, no longer tenable as the U.S. must forge critical mineral supply chain independence, both through processing in the U.S. and in partnership with allies abroad - while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About Vulcan Elements

Vulcan Elements manufactures permanent sintered neodymium iron boron magnets in the United States for critical defense and commercial applications. The company remains committed to advancing technological innovations, galvanizing America's manufacturing workforce, and collaborating with both public and private sector stakeholders to strengthen the domestic rare earth magnet supply chain. For more information visit vulcanelements.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

