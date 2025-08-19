Movinn A/S: Movinn enters supplier agreement with large Danish insurance company

Company Announcement no. 68/2025 (August 19, 2025)

Movinn enters framework agreement with large Danish insurance company, marking an important step into the insurance segment.

Copenhagen, Denmark - Today, August 19, Movinn has entered into a new framework agreement with one of Denmark's leading insurance companies, covering the provision of temporary accommodation solutions and emergency housing.



Due to confidentiality, the name of the Client will remain undisclosed.

This agreement aligns with Movinn's strategic ambition to diversify its demand base across industries and client segments as well as developing a close and direct relationship to key clients and partners.

While corporate accommodation continues to be a key driver of demand, the addition of insurance-related volumes present an opportunity to broaden Movinn's market exposure and reduce seasonal fluctuations in occupancy.

Patrick Blok, CEO, states:

We are pleased to enter this agreement with a major player in the insurance industry, These types of partnerships help strengthen our position as a reliable supplier across different verticals and support our strategic goals. We look forward to building on this collaboration and to delivering the high service standards expected of us. Over time, we see potential to scale this relationship and grow our footprint in this space.

Contacts

Andreas Bækgaard Thaning

Head of Finance & IR, Movinn A/S

abt@movinn.dk

+45 27 10 27 20

Certified Advisor

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/

+45 30 93 18 87

About Us

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".