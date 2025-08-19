Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player, announced today that the City of Atlanta has awarded its Hudson brand two 10-year contracts to open 20 new retail stores, including two hybrid concepts, spanning nearly 1,800 m2 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in the United States. As the busiest airport in the world by total passengers, the new contract reinforces the travel retailer's industry leadership in North America amid continued growth.
This expanded partnership under ATL Skypointe reflects Hudson's success in securing two distinct retail packages through competitive proposals, each in collaboration with local, certified ACDBE partners. Currently operating around 40 locations at ATL, under the new contract, Hudson will expand its retail offering to feature additional globally recognized lifestyle brands and tech-forward travel essentials.
ATL is the first airport in history to serve more than 100 million passengers in one year and continues to top passenger totals worldwide. The Airport boasts an annual direct economic impact of $66 billion in the state. A frequent recipient of awards of excellence, ATL is recognized for its leadership in concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering and construction. For more information, visit www.atl.com.
2186044 19.08.2025 CET/CEST