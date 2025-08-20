BD MULTIMEDIA: EGM of September 26, 2025: Preparation to strengthen financial and capital structure





ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 26, 2025AND PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF MEETING IN THE BALO

TRACTIAL (Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN Code: FR0000035305 / Ticker: ALTRA) informs its shareholders that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held on September 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. at Espace Hermès, 10 Cité Joly, 75011 Paris.

The notice of meeting will be published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

This EGM aims to provide the Company with the financial and capital resources required to support its development and to improve the liquidity of its shares.





STRATEGIC RESOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT GROWTH

The Board of Directors has approved the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders' vote. These include:

Enhancing share liquidity: A two-for-one stock split, reducing the par value of each share from €2 to €1, through the allocation of one new share for each existing share held.

This operation will have no impact on the share capital and will allow each shareholder to double the number of shares they hold, making the stock more accessible and improving trading liquidity on Euronext Growth.

This operation will have no impact on the share capital and will , making the stock more accessible and improving trading liquidity on Euronext Growth. Strengthening financial flexibility: Authorizations to carry out capital increases with or without preferential subscription rights, whether through public offerings, placements with qualified investors, or issuances to strategic partners. These tools will enable the Company to seize growth opportunities swiftly and strengthen its equity base in a flexible manner.

Clear framework for future issuances: Implementation of a dual ceiling for these authorizations: €50 million in nominal value for capital increases and €2.5 billion in total amount (nominal value plus issue premium) for securities issued, thereby ensuring transparency and discipline for shareholders.

(nominal value plus issue premium) for securities issued, thereby ensuring transparency and discipline for shareholders. Aligning employees and strategic partners with long-term value creation:

Allocation of stock warrants (BSA) to employees and key strategic partners, designed to foster alignment of interests, loyalty, and active contribution to value creation.





"These resolutions are designed to combine share accessibility, liquidity momentum, and financing flexibility. They strengthen TRACTIAL's ability to expand in a competitive environment while maintaining transparent and responsible governance for all shareholders," commented Daniel DORRA, Chairman of the board.

The preparatory documents will be made available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.





PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Date of the EGM: September 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Espace Hermès, 10 Cité Joly, 75011 Paris

Legal publication: Notice of meeting in the BALO

Participation and voting procedures: specified in the notice of meeting



ABOUT TRACTIAL :



TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.

In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.



GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).

