Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491
Frankfurt
20.08.25 | 09:59
1,576 Euro
-0,38 % -0,006
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 07:30 Uhr
54 Leser
SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma publishes Q2 2025 interim results

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") today publishes the interim report for the second quarter 2025.

"SynAct continued to strengthen its position during the second quarter, refining its development strategy for the lead compound resomelagon (AP1189) and bolstering its financial position to ensure the company has the tools needed to succeed."

Jeppe Øvlesen,
Chief Executive Officer

Second quarter 2025 (April - June)

  • The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand.
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK 30,345 (19,167) thousand, an increase of 58%.
  • The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 27,522 (18,628) thousand.
  • The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.56 (-0.47) SEK.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -18,788 (-36,153) thousand.
  • Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 35,969 (47,483) thousand.
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 17,181 (11,331) thousand.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 68,890 (62,799) thousand.

First six months 2025 (January - June)

  • The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand.
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK 58,443 (44,873) thousand, an increase of 30%.
  • The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 52,207 (43,534) thousand.
  • The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -1.07 (-1.16) SEK.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -47,614 (-47,342) thousand.
  • Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 55,672 (47,329) thousand.
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 8,058 (-12) thousand.

Significant events during the second quarter

  • SynAct Pharma Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Study with resomelagon (AP1189) for the Treatment of Patients with Dengue.
  • SynAct receives Notice of Allowance for grant of US Patent covering resomelagon (AP1189) combination therapy.
  • SynAct receives Issue Notification and Patent Term Adjustment for US patent covering
  • resomelagon (AP1189) combination therapy.
  • SynAct Pharma takes out a credit facility of SEK 30 million that extends the company's financial runway to mid-2026, which strongly strengthens partnership opportunities.
  • SynAct Pharma AB carries out a directed share issue of SEK 37 million and extends its financial runway to end of 2026.
  • A majority of SynAct Pharma's Board and management have acquired shares with a value of more than SEK 1 million.
  • Change in number of shares and votes in SynAct Pharma AB.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • SynAct to receive SEK 17.7 million after conversion of warrants.
  • Change in number of shares and votes in SynAct Pharma AB.
  • SynAct to receive SEK 17.7 million after second conversion of warrants.

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For more information: https://synactpharma.com/.

This information is information that SynAct Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-20 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
