Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) Interim report January - June 2025

Earnings per share increased by 30.7 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The period was characterized by high transaction activity and the pace of investment continued to be high at the beginning of the third quarter.

Profit from property management decreased as the company raised a green unsecured bond of SEK 300 million at the end of 2024 and the company has continuously taken possession of seven new properties during H1, whose income has not yet had its full effect during the period.

Period January - June 2025:



Revenue increased by 30.4% to SEK 85.5 (65.5) million

Net operating income increased by 28.5% to SEK 79.2 (61.6) million and the surplus ratio was 92.7% (94.1)

Profit from property management decreased by 5.6% to SEK 42.8 (45.3) million

Quarter April - June 2025:



Revenue increased by 35.1% to SEK 44.8 (33.2) million

Net operating income increased by 33.0% to SEK 41.6 (31.2) million and the surplus ratio was 92.7% (94.2)

Profit from property management decreased by 3.5% to SEK 22.5 (23.3) million



Period 2025-01-01 - 2025-06-30 in summary

Rental income amounted to TSEK 85,466 (65,543)

Net operating income amounted to TSEK 79,198 (61,647), with a surplus ratio of 92.7% (94.1)

Profit from property management amounted to TSEK 42,824 (45,349)

Profit after tax amounted to TSEK 69,792 (53,416), corresponding to SEK 9.51 (7.28) per share

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to TSEK 43,328 (18,480)

The market value of the property portfolio amounted to TSEK 2,613,447 (1,740,279)

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 166.97 (158.88) per share

The interest coverage ratio was 2.6 (5.3) times and the net loan-to-value ratio was 50.6 (36.2) %

The property's property yield was 6.4% (7.3)

Quarter 2025-04-01 - 2025-06-30 in summary

Rental income amounted to TSEK 44,837 (33,177)

Net operating income amounted to TSEK 41,564 (31,242), with a surplus ratio of 92.7% (94.2)

Profit from property management amounted to TSEK 22,504 (23,316)

Profit after tax amounted to TSEK 39,837 (24,819), corresponding to SEK 5.43 (3.38) per share

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to TSEK 46,159 (13,055)

The market value of the property portfolio amounted to TSEK 2,613,447 (1,740,279)

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 166.97 (158.88) per share

The interest coverage ratio was 2.5 (5.3) times and the net loan-to-value ratio was 50.6 (36.2) %

The property's property yield was 6.4% (7.3)

Significant events during and after the quarter:

In April, two fully leased properties in Gothenburg were acquired and taken possession of for SEK 113 million. The total leasable area is 6,700 m2 and the annual rental value amounts to SEK 7.1 million. The average contract length is approximately 4 years.

In June, possession was taken of two properties, Södertälje Tuvängen 3 and Malmö Spindeln 1 respectively, with a total property value of SEK 130 million. The two properties comprise a total leasable area of approximately 6,350 m2. Annual rental income amounts to SEK 8.9 million with a remaining average contract length of approx. 8 years.

In June, an Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to introduce two new share classes, Class A shares and Class B shares, where the existing shares will be converted into one Class A share and nine Class B shares. The first day of trading in the Class A and Class B shares was July 2 and does not affect the second quarter.

In July, possession was taken of the Lerum Berg 1:44 property at a value of SEK 33 million. The leasable area amounts to 2,530 m2. The annual rental income amounts to SEK 2.3 million and the remaining lease period is 10 years.

For further information, please contact

David Träff, CEO

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) in brief

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises.



The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.



For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB (publ), please visit www.logistri.se and www.spotlightstockmarket.com.

