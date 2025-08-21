BWA Group Plc - Preliminary Reconnaissance Exploration & Analytical Results from Dehane 3

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

21 August 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company") (AQSE: BWAP)

Preliminary Reconnaissance Exploration and Analytical Results from the Dehane 3 Heavy Mineral Sands Project, Cameroon

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration permits in Cameroon, mining claims in Canada, and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, provides results from its recently completed preliminary (first-pass) exploration programme at its Dehane 3 heavy mineral sands (HMS) permit, located in the South Region of Central Cameroon ("Dehane 3", "D3" or the "Dehane Project").

The Dehane 3 Project is located approximately 140 km southwest of Yaoundé, and 80 km from the deep seaport and industrial zone of Kribi, covering an area of 244 km2. The project includes approximately 30 km of strike length along the Nyong and Kelle River systems, an area also known to be prospective for HMS mineralisation.

BWA is pleased to announce the analytical results from a preliminary reconnaissance exploration and shallow auger programme conducted on the D3 licence, completed in accordance with best practice and in line with JORC (2012) reporting code, (See announcement of 27 of March 2025).

The D3 programme utilised both mechanised and manual auger drilling, as well as shallow (10-20 cm) surface grab samples, resulting in 45 collars with a total drilled depth of 57.60 m and a maximum depth of 4.70 m. This work produced 73 primary samples, out of which 14 composite samples were dispatched to Scientific Services, Cape Town for Heavy Liquid Separation (HLS) analysis, from which eight samples were submitted for X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) analysis.

An enhanced version of this announcement, including figures, maps and tables can be viewed on the link below.

Highlights

45 holes completed for 73 primary samples collected around the Nyong regions.

14 composite samples from 14 holes sent for HLS and 8 samples (8 holes) for XRD analysis for the first tranche of preliminary testwork, with remainder to follow pending review of these results.

HMS mineralisation observed in all holes.

Reconnaissance D3 exploration covers an area of approximately 20 km2 with average hole depths of around 2.5 m and maximum hole depth was 4.70 m.

Evidence of HMS mineralisation exists beyond those holes analysed.

Bedrock was only intercepted in one hole at 4.5 m.

THM content varied from 1.03% (DH3_015) to 5.48% (DH3_012).

VHM content varied from 0.93% (DH3_010) to 2.64% (DH3_012).

Significant intercepts include: 3.5 m @ 2.9% THM from 0.0 m in DH3_011. 4.0 m @ 3.6% THM from 0.0 m in DH3_033. 0.1 m @ 5.5% THM from 0.0 m in DH3_012. 2.5 m @ 3.9% THM from 0.0 m in DH3_010.

Mapping and geological interpretation indicate the presence of prospective alluvial, paleo-alluvial units and target areas within the licence.

Jonathan Wearing, Chairman of BWA Group Plc, commented:

"We are encouraged by the results of this first pass reconnaissance sampling programme, completed within the Dehane 3 licence area. The exploration has shown that HMS is continuous regionally throughout the licences, and from surface.

The basement was only intercepted in one hole, but the exploration has shown that there are potentially anomalous accumulations of heavy minerals and will allow BWA to focus their more systematic exploration around these higher-grade areas and drill deeper to intercept the basement where these results have shown there is a greater build-up of HMS.

It has also helped to foster our relationship within the community by employing line cutters to reopen old logging tracks, to allow BWA access. These tracks now allow local farmers as well, to use these tracks, as vehicular access to fields and water sources. Moreover, BWA had four canoes built using local timber and expertise and employed local boatman for transport on the Kele and Nyong Rivers during the exploration programme.

BWA will use these results to design a more methodical and extensive exploration programme, to be completed in the near future".

Work Completed

A short first pass reconnaissance exploration programme was completed in Q1 2025, consisting of 45 holes for 57.60 metres and 73 primary samples. A selection of 14 composite samples, from 14 holes were sent for HLS, from which 8 samples (from 8 holes) were submitted for XRD analysis.

The samples were collected using three methods; simple grab samples taken from active and paleo riverbanks to a depth of approximately 10-20 cm using a shovel, others were obtained through mechanical drilling with the handheld Van Walt percussion drill to an average depth of around 2.5 m, and additional holes were completed using a simple hand-operated auger. Only one hole intercepted saprolite/ferricrete. All samples were lithologically logged and imported into Micromine software for 3D visualisation and interpretation.

Fourteen composite sample were submitted to Scientific Services in South Africa for HLS analysis and higher grade THM samples submitted for XRD analysis. Samples were selected based on observed HMS mineralisation, lithology and location. The selected samples were dried and split, with one portion remaining as a reference, and the other being consolidated to the whole sample, to give an overall weight of around 4 kg.

Geology and Geological Interpretation

The Dehane group of licences (D1, D2 and D3) are located in the Western Cameroon Domain, which extends along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. This domain consists of a series of medium-grade to high-grade schists and gneisses of volcanic and volcano-sedimentary origin, intruded by later-stage granitoid complexes, the source of heavy minerals.

D3 includes approximately 30 km of the active Nyong and Kelle River systems (and extensive tributary system, and larger paleo-floodplain), which runs through the licence areas.

The geological sequence for the licence generally consists of a thin to moderate clay cover (0-2 m), overlying the target deposit horizon consisting of sands and gravels, generally laying directly on the bedrock of gneiss and ferricrete. Sands vary in thickness from 0.5 to 3.5 m. The D3 deposit is likely to be a trap placer deposit, and the entire stratigraphic column is considered potentially mineralised.

Mineralisation

Ilmenite, rutile and kyanite were visible during the drilling at D3. Generally, the kyanite is dark bluish and predominantly coarse grained, rutile grains are reddish and medium to coarse-grained compared to the black finer-grained ilmenite.

Competent Person's Statement and Technical Sign off

The technical information in this release relates to the Dehane 3 Project. It is based upon and fairly represents information reviewed and compiled by Mr Lewis Harvey, MSc. MAIG, Principal Consulting Geologist for Addison Mining Services, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

The results were reviewed by Mr J. N. Hogg, MSc. MAIG, Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services (AMS).

Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and Qualified Persons under the AIM rules.

Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg have reviewed and verified the technical information that forms the basis of and has been used in the preparation of this announcement, including all sampling and analytical data, and analytical techniques where applicable. Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information, in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

