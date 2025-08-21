Anzeige
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
WKN: A3E2EN | ISIN: SE0021181559 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LH0
Frankfurt
21.08.25 | 08:03
1,995 Euro
+1,53 % +0,030
Guard Therapeutics International AB: Guard Therapeutics publishes interim report January-June 2025

The quarter marked a key milestone with the completion of patient recruitment for our Phase 2b POINTER study - ahead of schedule. The positive final safety review reinforces confidence in the trial, underscoring strong momentum and positioning us well for future value creation.

Below is a brief summary of the interim report. The interim report is available in its entirety as an attached document and on the company's website.

Link to interim report: Financial reports - Guard Therapeutics

By "Guard Therapeutics" or "Company" is meant Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) with corporate ID no. 556755-3226.

SUMMARY OF INTERIM REPORT
Second quarter, April-June 2025
Net sales: KSEK 0 (0)
Loss for the period: KSEK -32,221 (-23,874)
Earnings per share*: SEK -1.66 (-2.33)

First six months, January-June 2025
Net sales: KSEK 0 (0)
Loss for the period: KSEK -66,436 (-38,381)
Earnings per share*: SEK -4.19 (-3.78)

Equity/asset ratio**: 79% (81)
Cash and cash equivalent: KSEK 100,481 (91,587)

* Earnings per share before and after dilution: Loss of the period divided by the average number of shares during the period.
**Equity/asset ratio: Equity divided by total assets per June 30, 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

  • On April 4, the outcome of the ongoing rights issue was announced. The issue was subscribed to approximately 70%, and together with an additional around 10% allocated to the underwriters, the company raised approximately SEK 120 million before issue costs.
  • On April 11, the company published its annual report for 2024 and simultaneously issued a notice convening the Annual General Meeting, which was held on May 15.
  • In May, a positive outcome was announced from the second planned safety review in the ongoing Phase 2b POINTER clinical study, in which the drug candidate RMC-035 is being evaluated as a kidney-protective treatment during open-heart surgery. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) recommended that the study continue as planned, as no safety concerns were identified.
  • In early June, the company announced that the last patient had been successfully enrolled in the POINTER study.
  • During the first week of June, the design of the POINTER study was presented at the annual scientific conference organized by the European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) in Vienna, Austria.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
No significant events have been reported after the end of the period.

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Agervald, CEO
Telephone: +46 8 670 65 51
E-mail: info@guardtherapeutics.com

About Guard Therapeutics

Guard Therapeutics is a Swedish clinical-stage biotechnology company that identifies and develops new therapies for diseases with a large unmet medical need, focusing on different forms of kidney disease. The company's candidate drugs are based on the endogenous protein alpha-1-microglobulin. Guard Therapeutics is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: GUARD).

Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
