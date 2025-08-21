Guard Therapeutics International AB: Guard Therapeutics publishes interim report January-June 2025

The quarter marked a key milestone with the completion of patient recruitment for our Phase 2b POINTER study - ahead of schedule. The positive final safety review reinforces confidence in the trial, underscoring strong momentum and positioning us well for future value creation.

Below is a brief summary of the interim report. The interim report is available in its entirety as an attached document and on the company's website.

By "Guard Therapeutics" or "Company" is meant Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) with corporate ID no. 556755-3226.

SUMMARY OF INTERIM REPORT

Second quarter, April-June 2025

Net sales: KSEK 0 (0)

Loss for the period: KSEK -32,221 (-23,874)

Earnings per share*: SEK -1.66 (-2.33)

First six months, January-June 2025

Net sales: KSEK 0 (0)

Loss for the period: KSEK -66,436 (-38,381)

Earnings per share*: SEK -4.19 (-3.78)



Equity/asset ratio**: 79% (81)

Cash and cash equivalent: KSEK 100,481 (91,587)

* Earnings per share before and after dilution: Loss of the period divided by the average number of shares during the period.

**Equity/asset ratio: Equity divided by total assets per June 30, 2025.



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

On April 4, the outcome of the ongoing rights issue was announced. The issue was subscribed to approximately 70%, and together with an additional around 10% allocated to the underwriters, the company raised approximately SEK 120 million before issue costs.

On April 11, the company published its annual report for 2024 and simultaneously issued a notice convening the Annual General Meeting, which was held on May 15.

In May, a positive outcome was announced from the second planned safety review in the ongoing Phase 2b POINTER clinical study, in which the drug candidate RMC-035 is being evaluated as a kidney-protective treatment during open-heart surgery. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) recommended that the study continue as planned, as no safety concerns were identified.

In early June, the company announced that the last patient had been successfully enrolled in the POINTER study.

During the first week of June, the design of the POINTER study was presented at the annual scientific conference organized by the European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) in Vienna, Austria.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

No significant events have been reported after the end of the period.



About Guard Therapeutics

Guard Therapeutics is a Swedish clinical-stage biotechnology company that identifies and develops new therapies for diseases with a large unmet medical need, focusing on different forms of kidney disease. The company's candidate drugs are based on the endogenous protein alpha-1-microglobulin. Guard Therapeutics is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: GUARD).

