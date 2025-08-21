ProstaLund AB: ProstaLund AB - Interim Report January-June 2025

April 1 - June 30

Net sales reached MSEK 2.1 (2.8)

Operating profit/loss totaled MSEK -6.3 (-7.2)

Loss after taxes MSEK -6.5 (-7.1)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution amounted to SEK -1.80 (-3.72)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -2.3 (-6.1)

January 1 - June 30

Net sales reached MSEK 5.9 (6.3)

Operating profit/loss totaled MSEK -11.4 (-11.9)

Loss after taxes MSEK -11.6 (-12.0)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution amounted to SEK -3.19 (-6.25)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -6.5 (-12.7)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 2.4 (3.4)

Significant events during the period

On May 2, ProstaLund AB (publ) announces that a strategic review is being initiated due to weakened liquidity and is taking out a loan of MSEK 2.5.

On May 19, Chairman of the Board Per Langö announces that he is leaving the Board with immediate effect.

ProstaLund's CEO resigns at his own request on May 19.

On May 20, First patients treated with CoreTherm® Eagle.

On May 21, ProstaLund AB (publ) comments on trading halt and plans to decide on a directed share issue.

On May 23, the Board of Directors decided to carry out a directed new share issue of MSEK 5.5 to several existing shareholders, subject to subsequent approval by the Annual General Meeting.

On May 26, ProstaLund AB appoints Malin Melander as acting CEO.

On May 28, ProstaLund AB (publ) appoints Annette Colin as interim CFO and appoints former CEO Anders Kristensson as consultant in strategic and operational matters.

On June 17, second clinic in Sweden starts treatment with CoreTherm® Eagle.

On June 25, the Annual General Meeting resolved to carry out a directed share issue of MSEK 5.5.

On June 26, first CoreTherm® Eagle treatments performed in Denmark.

Significant events after the end of the period

On July 11, ProstaLund announced that the board of directors had decided, subject to subsequent approval by the general meeting, to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

On July 14, ProstaLund AB (publ) announced that the company is suffering from an acute liquidity shortage and is seeking new financing.

On July 21, a notice of an extraordinary general meeting was published.

Key figures

(MSEK) APRIL-JUNI

2025 APRIL-JUNI

2024 JAN-JUNI

2025 JAN-JUNI

2024 Net sales 2.1 2.8 5.9 6.3 Gross profit/loss 1.6 2.1 4.4 4.5 Operating profit/loss, EBIT -6.3 -7.2 -11.4 -11.9 Cash flow from

operating activites -2.3 -6.1 -6.5 -12.7 Cash and cash equivalents 2.4 3.4 2.4 3.4 Average number

of employees 8 8 8 6

Please see attached PDF for full report.

For further information, please contact:

Malin Melander, acting CEO and Chief Operating Officer

Telefon: + 46 (0) 735 24 79 51

E-post: malin.melander@prostalund.com

About ProstaLund

ProstaLund AB (publ) is a Swedish medtech company headquartered in Lund, specialising in the development and marketing of innovative solutions for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company has patented the CoreTherm® Concept, a minimally invasive thermotherapy for BPH. ProstaLund is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has approximately 3,500 shareholders. For more information, visit www.prostalund.se. Press releases are available at www.prostalund.se/pressmeddelanden.

Certified Adviser:

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB

Phone: +46 40 200 250

E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

About CoreTherm®

CoreTherm® is a scientifically documented, minimally invasive microwave thermotherapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The procedure is performed under local anesthesia, takes less than 15 minutes, and does not require general anesthesia or hospital admission. CoreTherm® provides effective symptom relief for BPH, with clinical results comparable to surgery (TURP) but with a lower risk of serious complications. CoreTherm® offers an innovative alternative for men seeking effective treatment for BPH. Learn more at www.coretherm.com.

About Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as benign prostate enlargement, is a common condition affecting approximately half of all men over 50 years old and up to 80% of men over 80. As the prostate grows, it can press against the urethra and cause symptoms such as weak urine flow, frequent urges to urinate, nighttime urination, and the sensation of incomplete bladder emptying. These symptoms often impact daily life, sleep, and overall quality of life. Many men experience insufficient relief from medication, increasing the need for more effective and long-term treatment options. CoreTherm® is a proven treatment option for men with BPH. For more information about benign prostatic hyperplasia and treatment, please visit www.coretherm.com.

