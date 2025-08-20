Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB resolves the directed set-off issue to Huddlestock Fintech AS

Following the announcements on 14 April, 24 April and 11 August 2025, the board of directors of Done.ai Group AB (the "Company") has, based on the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting on 10 July 2025, resolved on a directed issue of 886,588 shares to Huddlestock Fintech AS (the "Seller") at a subscription price of SEK 14 per share. The Seller shall pay for the new shares by way of set-off against a vendor note amounting to SEK 12,412,244 (converted from NOK based on an exchange rate of 0.94374, which corresponds to the exchange rate used in the set-off issues in the Company which were completed on 14 July 2025) received by the Seller in connection with the completion of the sale of Huddlestock Investor Services AS to the Company in August 2025.

The subscription price of SEK 14 per share was agreed in the share purchase agreement through a negotiation on an arm's length basis and corresponds to the subscription price of the directed cash issue carried out by the Company through an accelerated bookbuilding process on 27 May 2025, which triggered an obligation for the Seller to reinvest its claim under the vendor note in new shares in the Company. Accordingly, the purpose of the directed share issue and the reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential right is to settle the vendor note and effectuate the Seller's reinvestment in Done.ai.

Subscription and payment for the new shares shall take place no later than 25 August 2025.

Following registration of the set-off issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the total number of shares and votes in Done.ai will increase by 886,588 shares and votes to 83,264,202 shares and votes and the share capital will increase by SEK 88,658.8 to SEK 8,326,420.2.

For further information, please contact:

Staffan Herbst, CEO

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, SE-111 46 Stockholm, Sweden

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.

