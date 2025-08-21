ViroGates A/S: ViroGates announces its Half-Year Report for H1 2025

Company Announcement no. 10/2025 (August 21, 2025)

Revenue ending 18% below H1 2024, operating loss reduced by 26%, and proof of concept achieved for suPARnostic® POC+ in longevity

BIRKERØD, DENMARK - ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals, announces its Half-Year Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2025, as approved today by the Company's Board of Directors. The report is unaudited.

In H1 2025, ViroGates experienced reduced customer activity, reflecting its ongoing strategic shift from focusing on the acute care and research markets towards focusing on the broader health and longevity market. Revenue reached DKK 1.9 million (H1 2024: DKK 2.3 million). The revenue loss is attributed to the transition to cater to a new customer segment, necessarily entailing a period of adjustment. The operating loss decreased to DKK 5.9 million (H1 2024: DKK 7.9 million), primarily due to contributions from the partnership with Sobi on an FDA clearance in the US for suPARnostic® TurbiLatex.

Other major activities and developments included an expansion of the partnership agreement with Sobi, extending the scope of the existing agreement beyond the US. ViroGates also participated in the Aesthetic & Anti-Ageing Medicine World Congress in Monaco, positioning suPARnostic® as a tool for monitoring biological aging and chronic inflammation. Lastly, ViroGates announced a new proof-of-concept version of the suPARnostic® POC+ device, targeting decentralised longevity testing.

Despite a complex commercial and regulatory landscape, ViroGates remains committed to balancing support for existing customers with building capabilities in general health and longevity, laying the groundwork for the Company's future growth.

ViroGates increased the number of recurring customers (defined as customers placing at least two orders with an accumulated value above 10,000 EUR in the past 12 months) from 17 by the end of H1 2024 to 19 by the end of H1 2025. This development is positive, as it reflects a broader base of repeat customers, lowering the dependency on singular, large accounts. Laboratories and health clinics remain smaller accounts, but represent the ability to grow significantly in value as suPARnostic® becomes a more established biomarker in the population health and longevity field.

ViroGates restates its guidance and expects full-year revenue between DKK 5 to 7 million and an EBIT of DKK -8 to -11 million in 2025.

Jakob Knudsen, CEO of ViroGates, says: "The first half of 2025 was characterised by low customer activity, reflecting the ongoing transitional phase for ViroGates. While commercial traction remains a work in progress, we have taken notable steps in our key partnership with Sobi, contributing to our other income, product innovation for our POC+ product, and expanding the relevance of suPARnostic® in the longevity and health market. We look particularly forward to getting traction in the US during H2 of 2025, as this is currently the most advanced market for health testing using biomarkers."

Financial results in H1 2025

Revenue decreased by 18% to TDKK 1,869 (TDKK 2,276)

Operating expenses amounted to TDKK -9,485 (TDKK -9,586)

Operating loss decreased by 26% to TDKK -5,871 (TDKK -7,926)

Net loss decreased by 22% to TDKK -6,031 (TDKK -7,690)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to 11,804 (TDKK 8,736)

Business highlights in H1 2025

ViroGates and Sobi amended their existing agreement, confirming Sobi's commitment to fund and contribute with regulatory competencies to bring suPARnostic® TurbiLatex to market in the US and comply with regulations in the EU, cf. Company Announcement No. 2-2025 from March 19, 2025.

Participated in the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress 2025 in Monaco to promote suPARnostic® within the longevity segment.

Announced achieved proof-of-concept for further developing the suPARnostic® POC+ for the longevity testing market.

Reported a recurring customer base of 19 customers (an increase from 17 recurring customers by the end of H1, 2024).

This announcement is a summary and should be read with ViroGates' H1 2025 report, published on 21 August 2025. A downloadable PDF version is available on ViroGates' website.

For further information, please contact:

ViroGates A/S:

CEO, Jakob Knudsen

Tel. (+45) 2226 1355, email: jk@virogates.com



About ViroGates

ViroGates A/S is an international medical technology company that develops and markets blood tests to measure chronic inflammation in health clinics and improve hospital patient care. ViroGates markets its blood test products under the suPARnostic® brand.

The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates' sales force covers Spain, France, and Benelux, while distributors serve other markets. ViroGates' shares (ticker "VIRO") are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.