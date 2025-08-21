Advertising revenue up 10.5% for the quarter YoY to $1.6 million and up 11.5% to $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Subscription revenue increased 4.1% for the quarter YoY and up 3.2% to $624,020 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net investment gains of $6.5 million for the quarter and $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from our investment portfolio.

Ended the quarter with total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $45.0 million.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated financial results for three and six months ended June 30, 2025 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-months period ended June 30, 2025:

Advertising revenue of $1,596,690 as compared to $1,444,784 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 10.5%;

Subscription revenue of $312,928 as compared to $300,734 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 4.1%;

Net investment gains of $6,541,465 from our investment portfolio as compared to Net investment losses of $427,144 for the three months ended June 30, 2024;

Net income and comprehensive income of $5,215,580 (basic earnings per share of $0.04) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $1,962,457 (basic loss per share of $0.01) for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the six-months period ended June 30, 2025:

Completed the six-month period with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $45,046,593 as compared to $39,234,437, an increase of 14.8%, as at December 31, 2024;

Advertising revenue of $3,189,255 as compared to $2,860,470 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 11.5%;

Subscription revenue of $624,020 as compared to $604,607 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 3.2%;

Net investment gains of $8,563,558 from our investment portfolio as compared to $2,883,228 for the six months ended June 30, 2024;

Net income and comprehensive income of $5,437,554 (basic earnings per share of $0.04) as compared to Net loss and comprehensive loss of $356,571 (basic loss per share of $0.00) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

"We are encouraged by our financial performance this quarter, highlighted by a 10.5% increase in advertising revenue and a 4.1% growth in subscription revenue," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "Most notably, we had strong returns from our investment portfolio which contributed to net investment gains of $6.5 million. As a result, we reported net income of $5.2 million, or $0.04 per share. These results reflect the continued strength of our core operations and disciplined investment strategy."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected interim condensed consolidated financial results as at and for the three and six ended June 30, 2025, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) highlights Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Advertising revenue $ 1,596,690 $ 1,444,784 $ 3,189,255 $ 2,860,470 Subscriptions revenue 312,928 300,734 624,020 604,607 Sales of exploration maps 34,684 40,378 76,612 105,081 Net investment gains (losses) 6,541,465 (427,144 ) 8,563,558 2,883,228 Other income 179,086 198,982 579,759 477,228 Operating, general and administrative (2,936,508 ) (2,689,917 ) (6,172,273 ) (5,323,266 ) Research and development expenses (438,484 ) (870,219 ) (1,297,745 ) (1,590,005 ) Total expenses (3,406,029 ) (3,596,811 ) (7,532,793 ) (6,987,057 ) Loss from equity investment (5,920 ) (1,671 ) (20,148 ) (16,511 ) Income tax recovery (expense) (37,324 ) 78,291 (42,709 ) (283,617 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period 5,215,580 (1,962,457 ) 5,437,554 (356,571 ) Earnings (loss) per common share for the period - basic 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.00 ) Earnings (loss) per common share for the period - diluted 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.00 )

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,199,600 $ 4,122,474 Due from brokers 1,886,015 416,907 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses 309,098 519,491 Investments, at fair value 36,198,498 32,912,428 Equity investment 1,762,480 1,782,628 Income tax receivable - 268,362 Right-of-use assets, net 903,141 992,417 Intangible Assets 2,766,333 2,826,438 Goodwill 624,290 624,290 Total assets 50,145,577 44,930,710 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,041,746 1,697,947 Deferred revenue 3,800,468 3,452,044 Total promissory note 753,208 726,458 Total lease liabilities 962,764 1,031,645 Total liabilities 6,670,750 7,105,575 Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants 52,787,281 52,575,143 Deficit (9,312,454 ) (14,750,008 )

The Northern Miner has launched "The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt," a coast-to-coast challenge inviting Canadians to explore the nation's rich mining heritage through monthly poetic riddles and clues. Participants can win a grand prize of $1 million in gold coins-minted at Agnico Eagle Mines' Detour Lake Mine-plus 12 bonus monthly prizes of $25,000 in gold coins. Supported by leading mining organizations including Agnico Eagle Mines, IAMGOLD, The World Gold Council, Alamos Gold Inc., EY, EarthLabs, The Canadian Mining Journal, CEO.CA, and MINING.COM, the initiative highlights mining's essential role in powering clean-tech and modern-life infrastructure. Learn more at treasure.northernminer.com.

*18+. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada only. All prize valuations are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and based on the spot gold prices as of May 28, 2025, and may fluctuate with market prices. Full contest rules, eligibility criteria, and redemption process available at treasure.northernminer.com.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

